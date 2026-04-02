Melbourne is set to name its new head of AFLW

Melbourne players celebrate a goal during the semi-final against North Melbourne on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has prised Adelaide's women's list manager Katrina Gill to the club as its new head of AFLW.

The highly regarded Gill has spent over a decade at the Crows in a variety of roles but has been part of the club's recruiting and list management team since the inception of their women's program.

In her role at Adelaide, Gill helped build the club's list towards premiership success at AFLW level in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Katrina Gill. Picture: @KatrinaGill_/X

Melbourne is still searching for a coach and list manager at AFLW level, but Gill's appointment is seen as a significant development in maintaining the program's standing as one of the best in the competition.

Adelaide has also had a head of AFLW vacancy in recent months, but opted to appoint Brisbane's Bree Brock earlier this week.

Melbourne was the last club left without a head of football at AFLW level, with highly respected assistant coach Shae Sloane taking the role on an interim basis across recent months.

North Melbourne (Rhys Harwood), Gold Coast (Erin Phillips), Hawthorn (Keegan Brooksby), Richmond (Jane Woodlands-Thompson), Brisbane (Danielle Smith), Port Adelaide (Daniel Merrett) and also Adelaide (Brock) will head into 2026 with new leaders at the helm of their AFLW programs.