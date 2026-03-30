One of the architects of Brisbane's AFLW dynasty is joining Adelaide as the club's new women's football boss

Breeanna Brock is seen during Brisbane's team photo day on January 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE is set to appoint Bree Brock, one of the architects of Brisbane's AFLW dynasty, as its new women's football boss.

It's understood the Crows have landed Brock for their executive general manager of AFLW role after she departed the Lions following 10 seasons with the club last December.

Brock opted to leave Brisbane at the conclusion of its 2025 season and relocate to South Australia, where her husband Murray Davis is the director of coaching within Adelaide's men's program.

Lions head of women's football Breeanna Brock and Emma Zielke celebrate Brisbane's Grand Final win in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brock will replace Adelaide's previous long-time head of AFLW, Phil Harper, who decided to transition away from his role last year.

Her arrival at Adelaide comes amid a period of change for the club's AFLW program, with Matthew Clarke departing as head coach to be replaced by former Brisbane assistant Ryan Davis.

Brock was a key figure alongside head coach Craig Starcevich in creating Brisbane's ultra successful AFLW side, helping the Lions to seven Grand Finals in 10 seasons and two premierships in 2021 and 2023.

(L-R) Lions' AFLW General Manager Bree Brock, Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews, Lions' Chair Andrew Wellington, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon, Lions' AFLW player Sophie Peters and Brisbane CEO Sam Graham with the McClelland Trophy. Picture: AFL Photos

A number of clubs including North Melbourne (Rhys Harwood), Gold Coast (Erin Phillips), Hawthorn (Keegan Brooksby), Richmond (Jane Woodlands-Thompson), Brisbane (Danielle Smith), Port Adelaide (Daniel Merrett) and now Adelaide (Brock) will head into 2026 with new leaders at the helm of their AFLW programs.

Brock's appointment also leaves Melbourne as the only women's program still chasing a new footy boss, with the Demons also the only team with a vacant senior coaching position still available.