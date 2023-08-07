It's back, and better than ever. Sarah Black has named her top 30 AFLW players ahead of the upcoming season - but so can you

(L-R): Chelsea Biddell, Emma Kearney and Chelsea Randall. Picture: AFL Media

IT'S THAT time of year again.

The annual top 30 AFLW player countdown is back ahead of season 2023, with instalments dropping every Monday between now and round one.

Players have been picked based on their form in season seven, with a number of factors taken into consideration in the ordering, including finishing position in the AFLW and club best and fairests, the All-Australian side, AFLCA and AFLPA award counts, statistics and feedback from club officials.

With 540 players to select from for the first time, it's a task that's never been harder. And once Sarah's full top 30 has been revealed, it's your turn.

For the first time in top 30 history, fans will be able to vote on the comp's best players, with the results of that poll published in due course.

So play on, and play fair.

All statistical averages and goalkicking tallies used are inclusive of rounds 1-10, not finals.

30. Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs)

One of the most improved players of season seven, the ruck was a consistent performer throughout for the Dogs.

Edmonds' biggest strength as a ruck is her tap work, averaging 27 hitouts, with a 19.8 per cent hitout to advantage rate, the second of rucks last season.

She averaged 8.8 disposals at 75 per cent efficiency and 1.9 clearances, but was stronger in tackles, averaging 4.9.

29. Mimi Hill (Carlton)

The rising Carlton star found her feet after an ACL tear in 2022, taking out the club's best and fairest award for season seven.

Hill averaged 23.2 disposals – a figure only bettered by three players – but her kicking efficiency sat at 41.5 per cent, ranking her below the very top midfielders in the competition.

She had a strong balance between her inside and outside game (10.8 contested and 12.3 uncontested), averaged 4.0 clearances but only 2.8 tackles, which brought her ranking here down somewhat.

28. Breann Moody (Carlton)

Ranking the rucks becomes an almost philosophical discussion – what do you want from your ruck? Here, we've leant towards a more well-rounded game.

Moody was named All-Australian ruck in season seven and finished third in the Blues best and fairest.

She averaged 11.2 disposals at 50.9 per cent, with her contested game particularly strong, sitting at 7.5, the most of all rucks bar Lauren Pearce. Moody also averaged 22.8 hitouts with a percentage win rate of 52.1; and 3.5 clearances, the highest of all rucks.

27. Breanna Koenen (Brisbane)

The Brisbane captain had an outstanding season seven, taking her side to a Grand Final, and her leadership is a contributing factor to making the top 30.

As a lockdown defender, Koenen averaged 10.7 disposals at an average of 75.7 efficiency, as well as 4.3 marks.

It was in the intercept possession category where Koenen really shone, averaging 6.9 per match.

26. Emma Swanson (West Coast)

The one and only AFLW captain of West Coast, Swanson had another fine season in the midfield last year.

A noted ball-winner, Swanson – who won the Eagles' best and fairest – averaged 21.5 disposals at 56.7 per cent efficiency, splitting her contested and uncontested almost completely evenly (11.5 and 10.2 respectively).

Swanson also averaged 5.3 tackles and 5.5 clearances, as well as 2.8 inside 50s.

25. Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)

The ever-versatile Adelaide skipper played across all three lines in season seven, but an ankle injury restricted her to eight of 10 games, bumping her down a few spots.

Impossible to pigeon-hole, Randall was named on the bench in the All-Australian side and finished seventh in Adelaide's best and fairest.

Her aerial ability is second to none, and she averaged 19.1 disposals at 62.1 per cent efficiency, 10 contested possessions, 3.5 marks and kicked 8.6.

24. Chloe Scheer (Geelong)

A powerful (if slightly undersized) forward, Scheer turned a few matches on their heads in season seven, but consistency over the 10 rounds was an issue at times.

She kicked 13.12 from her 10 matches, having kicked just one behind over the first four rounds.

Scheer averaged 8.4 disposals, 2.9 marks and 2.0 tackles, as well as 4.4 score involvements last season.

23. Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide)

Season seven was a break-out one for Biddell, who was named in a key defensive post in the All-Australian team.

Biddell averaged 12.9 disposals at 76.7 per cent efficiency. While her marks sat at 2.8, she averaged 7.4 intercept possessions, right in the top bracket of defenders.

The tall back also came third in Adelaide's best and fairest in a year the Crows made a preliminary final.

22. Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)

Sheerin broke into the AFLW with a bang, named All-Australian at half-back and finishing second in Richmond's best and fairest in her debut season, which came at age 30.

She was a powerful presence running through the middle of the field, difficult to stop in full flight and proving to have steady hands overhead.

Sheerin averaged 16.3 disposals at 58.3 per cent efficiency (occasionally having the habit of blazing away), 11 contested possessions, 9.7 intercept possessions and 370.2m gained.

21. Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)

The North Melbourne skipper showed no signs of slowing down in season seven, continuing her fine run of form at half-back.

Kearney was named in the All-Australian side (for a record seventh time) and finished fourth in the Roos' best and fairest.

Playing nine of 10 matches, she averaged 16.3 disposals at 67.3 per cent efficiency, 6.8 intercept possessions and 3.0 marks, as well as 301.1m gained.