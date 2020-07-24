1991 All-Australian Team

 

B: Guy McKenna (WCE) Anthony Daniher (Ess)
Nigel Smart (Adel)
HB: David Grant (St K) Paul Roos (Fitz) (capt)
Ken Hinkley (Geel)
C: Chris Mainwaring (WCE) Paul Couch (Geel)
Peter Matera (WCE)
HF: Gavin Brown (Coll) Stewart Loewe (St K)
Nicky Winmar (St K)
F: Tony Francis (Coll) Tony Lockett (St K)
Garry Hocking (Geel)
Foll: Jim Stynes (Melb) Mark Bairstow (Geel)
Barry Mitchell (Syd)
Int: Billy Brownless (Geel)
Craig Turley (WCE)
  
       
Coach:
Mick Malthouse (WCE)
    
Umpire:
Bryan Sheehan
    

 