1991 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Guy McKenna (WCE)
|Anthony Daniher (Ess)
|
Nigel Smart (Adel)
|HB:
|David Grant (St K)
|Paul Roos (Fitz) (capt)
|
Ken Hinkley (Geel)
|C:
|Chris Mainwaring (WCE)
|Paul Couch (Geel)
|
Peter Matera (WCE)
|HF:
|Gavin Brown (Coll)
|Stewart Loewe (St K)
|
Nicky Winmar (St K)
|F:
|Tony Francis (Coll)
|Tony Lockett (St K)
|
Garry Hocking (Geel)
|Foll:
|Jim Stynes (Melb)
|Mark Bairstow (Geel)
|
Barry Mitchell (Syd)
|Int:
|Billy Brownless (Geel)
|
Craig Turley (WCE)
|Coach:
|
Mick Malthouse (WCE)
|Umpire:
|
Bryan Sheehan