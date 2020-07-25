2003 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Gavin Wanganeen (Port)
|Matthew Scarlett (Geel)
|Joel Smith (Haw)
|HB:
|Rohan Smith (WB)
|Justin Leppitsch (Bris)
|Nigel Lappin (Bris)
|C:
|Lenny Hayes (St K)
|Michael Voss (Bris) (capt)
|Paul Williams (Syd)
|HF:
|Matthew Pavlich (Frem)
|Warren Tredrea (Port)
|Mark Ricciuto (Adel)
|F:
|Phillip Matera (WCE)
|Matthew Lloyd (Ess)
|Chris Tarrant (Coll)
|Foll:
|Adam Goodes (Syd)
|Nathan Buckley (Coll) (v.c)
|Peter Bell (Frem)
|Int:
|James Hird (Ess)
|Michael Gardiner (WCE)
|Paul Hasleby (Frem)
|
Robert Harvey (St K)
|Coach:
|Leigh Matthews (Bris)
|Umpire:
|Stephen McBurney