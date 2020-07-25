2003 All-Australian Team

 

B: Gavin Wanganeen (Port) Matthew Scarlett (Geel) Joel Smith (Haw)
HB: Rohan Smith (WB) Justin Leppitsch (Bris) Nigel Lappin (Bris)
C: Lenny Hayes (St K) Michael Voss (Bris) (capt) Paul Williams (Syd)
HF: Matthew Pavlich (Frem) Warren Tredrea (Port) Mark Ricciuto (Adel)
F: Phillip Matera (WCE) Matthew Lloyd (Ess) Chris Tarrant (Coll)
Foll: Adam Goodes (Syd) Nathan Buckley (Coll) (v.c) Peter Bell (Frem)
Int: James Hird (Ess) Michael Gardiner (WCE) Paul Hasleby (Frem)
Robert Harvey (St K)
      
Coach: Leigh Matthews (Bris)    
Umpire: Stephen McBurney    

 