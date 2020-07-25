2009 All-Australian Team

 

B: Corey Enright (Geel) Matthew Scarlett (Geel) Brian Lake (WB)
HB: Simon Goodwin (Adel) Craig Bolton (Syd) Nick Maxwell (Coll)
C: Leigh Montagna (St K) Lenny Hayes (St K) Joel Selwood (Geel)
HF: Paul Chapman (Geel) Nick Riewoldt (St K) (capt) Dane Swan (Coll)
F: Leon Davis (Coll) Brendan Fevola (Carl) Jonathan Brown (Bris)
Foll: Aaron Sandilands (Frem) Chris Judd (Carl) (v.c) Gary Ablett Jr. (Geel)
Int: Matthew Boyd (WB) Nick Dal Santo (St K) Brendon Goddard (St K)
Adam Goodes (Syd))
      
Coach: Mark Thompson (Geel)    
Umpire: Brett Rosebury    

 