2009 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Corey Enright (Geel)
|Matthew Scarlett (Geel)
|Brian Lake (WB)
|HB:
|Simon Goodwin (Adel)
|Craig Bolton (Syd)
|Nick Maxwell (Coll)
|C:
|Leigh Montagna (St K)
|Lenny Hayes (St K)
|Joel Selwood (Geel)
|HF:
|Paul Chapman (Geel)
|Nick Riewoldt (St K) (capt)
|Dane Swan (Coll)
|F:
|Leon Davis (Coll)
|Brendan Fevola (Carl)
|Jonathan Brown (Bris)
|Foll:
|Aaron Sandilands (Frem)
|Chris Judd (Carl) (v.c)
|Gary Ablett Jr. (Geel)
|Int:
|Matthew Boyd (WB)
|Nick Dal Santo (St K)
|Brendon Goddard (St K)
|
Adam Goodes (Syd))
|Coach:
|Mark Thompson (Geel)
|Umpire:
|Brett Rosebury