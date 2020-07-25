2012 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Sean Dempster (St K)
|Luke McPharlin (Frem)
|Darren Glass (WCE) (capt)
|HB:
|Beau Waters (WCE)
|Ted Richards (Syd)
|Grant Birchall (Haw)
|C:
|Trent Cotchin (Rich)
|Jobe Watson (Ess)
|Dayne Beams (Coll)
|HF:
|Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)
|Lance Franklin (Haw)
|Cyril Rioli (Haw)
|F:
|Stephen Milne (St K)
|Tom Hawkins (Geel)
|Dean Cox (WCE)
|Foll:
|Nic Naitanui (WCE)
|Scott Thompson (Adel)
|Gary Ablett Jr. (GC) (v.c)
|Int:
|Brett Deledio (Rich)
|Josh Kennedy (Syd)
|Scott Pendlebury (Coll)
|
Dane Swan (Coll)
|Coach:
|John Longmire (Syd)
|Umpire:
|Matt Stevic