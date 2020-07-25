2012 All-Australian Team

 

B: Sean Dempster (St K) Luke McPharlin (Frem) Darren Glass (WCE) (capt)
HB: Beau Waters (WCE) Ted Richards (Syd) Grant Birchall (Haw)
C: Trent Cotchin (Rich) Jobe Watson (Ess) Dayne Beams (Coll)
HF: Patrick Dangerfield (Adel) Lance Franklin (Haw) Cyril Rioli (Haw)
F: Stephen Milne (St K) Tom Hawkins (Geel) Dean Cox (WCE)
Foll: Nic Naitanui (WCE) Scott Thompson (Adel) Gary Ablett Jr. (GC) (v.c)
Int: Brett Deledio (Rich) Josh Kennedy (Syd) Scott Pendlebury (Coll)
Dane Swan (Coll)
      
Coach: John Longmire (Syd)    
Umpire: Matt Stevic    

 