2014 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Cale Hooker (Ess)
|Daniel Talia (Adel)
|Nick Smith (Syd)
|HB:
|Nick Malceski (Syd)
|Alex Rance (Rich)
|Brodie Smith (Adel)
|C:
|Nat Fyfe (Frem)
|Josh Kennedy (Syd)
|Dyson Heppell (Ess)
|HF:
|Robbie Gray (Port)
|Nick Riewoldt (St K) (v.c)
|Luke Breust (Haw)
|F:
|Hayden Ballantyne (Frem)
|Lance Franklin (Syd)
|Jarryd Roughead (Haw)
|Foll:
|Aaron Sandilands (Frem)
|Joel Selwood (Geel) (capt)
|Gary Ablett Jr. (GC)
|Int:
|Jordan Lewis (Haw)
|Scott Pendlebury (Coll)
|Travis Boak (Port)
|
Tom Rockliff (Bris)
|Coach:
|Alastair Clarkson (Haw)
|Umpire:
|Matt Stevic