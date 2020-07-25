2014 All-Australian Team

 

B: Cale Hooker (Ess) Daniel Talia (Adel) Nick Smith (Syd)
HB: Nick Malceski (Syd) Alex Rance (Rich) Brodie Smith (Adel)
C: Nat Fyfe (Frem) Josh Kennedy (Syd) Dyson Heppell (Ess)
HF: Robbie Gray (Port) Nick Riewoldt (St K) (v.c) Luke Breust (Haw)
F: Hayden Ballantyne (Frem) Lance Franklin (Syd) Jarryd Roughead (Haw)
Foll: Aaron Sandilands (Frem) Joel Selwood (Geel) (capt) Gary Ablett Jr. (GC)
Int: Jordan Lewis (Haw) Scott Pendlebury (Coll) Travis Boak (Port)
Tom Rockliff (Bris)
      
Coach: Alastair Clarkson (Haw)    
Umpire: Matt Stevic    

 