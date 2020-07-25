2015 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Josh Gibson (Haw)
|Alex Rance (Rich)
|Heath Shaw (GWS)
|HB:
|Easton Wood (WB)
|Michael Hurley (Ess)
|Robert Murphy (WB) (capt)
|C:
|Dan Hannebery (Syd)
|Matt Priddis (WCE)
|Andrew Gaff (WCE)
|HF:
|Chad Wingard (Port)
|Jack Riewoldt (Rich)
|Cyril Rioli (Haw)
|F:
|Eddie Betts (Adel)
|Josh Kennedy (WCE) (v.c)
|Jake Stringer (WB)
|Foll:
|Todd Goldstein (NM)
|Nat Fyfe (Frem)
|Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)
|Int:
|Brett Deledio (Rich)
|Robbie Gray (Port)
|Sam Mitchell (Haw)
|
David Mundy (Frem)
|Coach:
|Alastair Clarkson (Haw)
|Umpire:
|Matt Stevic