2015 All-Australian Team

 

B: Josh Gibson (Haw) Alex Rance (Rich) Heath Shaw (GWS)
HB: Easton Wood (WB) Michael Hurley (Ess) Robert Murphy (WB) (capt)
C: Dan Hannebery (Syd) Matt Priddis (WCE) Andrew Gaff (WCE)
HF: Chad Wingard (Port) Jack Riewoldt (Rich) Cyril Rioli (Haw)
F: Eddie Betts (Adel) Josh Kennedy (WCE) (v.c) Jake Stringer (WB)
Foll: Todd Goldstein (NM) Nat Fyfe (Frem) Patrick Dangerfield (Adel)
Int: Brett Deledio (Rich) Robbie Gray (Port) Sam Mitchell (Haw)
David Mundy (Frem)
      
Coach: Alastair Clarkson (Haw)    
Umpire: Matt Stevic    

 