2016 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Dane Rampe (Syd)
|Alex Rance (Rich)
|Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
|HB:
|Heath Shaw (GWS)
|Daniel Talia (Adel)
|Corey Enright (Geel)
|C:
|Dan Hannebery (Syd)
|Josh Kennedy (Syd)
|Rory Sloane (Adel) (v.c)
|HF:
|Toby Greene (GWS)
|Lance Franklin (Syd)
|Cyril Rioli (Haw)
|F:
|Eddie Betts (Adel)
|Josh Kennedy (WCE)
|Tom Lynch (GC)
|Foll:
|Max Gawn (Melb)
|Patrick Dangerfield (Geel)
|Joel Selwood (Geel) (capt)
|Int:
|Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
|Luke Parker (Syd)
|Dustin Martin (Rich)
|
Matthew Boyd (WB)
|Coach:
|Luke Beveridge (WB)
|Umpire:
|Matt Stevic