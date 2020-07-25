2016 All-Australian Team

 

B: Dane Rampe (Syd) Alex Rance (Rich) Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
HB: Heath Shaw (GWS) Daniel Talia (Adel) Corey Enright (Geel)
C: Dan Hannebery (Syd) Josh Kennedy (Syd) Rory Sloane (Adel) (v.c)
HF: Toby Greene (GWS) Lance Franklin (Syd) Cyril Rioli (Haw)
F: Eddie Betts (Adel) Josh Kennedy (WCE) Tom Lynch (GC)
Foll: Max Gawn (Melb) Patrick Dangerfield (Geel) Joel Selwood (Geel) (capt)
Int: Marcus Bontempelli (WB) Luke Parker (Syd) Dustin Martin (Rich)
Matthew Boyd (WB)
      
Coach: Luke Beveridge (WB)    
Umpire: Matt Stevic    

 