2018 All-Australian Team

 

B: Tom Stewart (Geel) Alex Rance (Rich) Rory Laird (Adel)
HB: Shannon Hurn (WCE) Jeremy McGovern (WCE) Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
C: Andrew Gaff (WCE) Dustin Martin (Rich) Steele Sidebottom (Coll)
HF: Patrick Dangerfield (Geel) (v.c) Lance Franklin (Syd) (capt) Robbie Gray (Port)
F: Jack Gunston (Haw) Jack Riewoldt (Rich) Luke Breust (Haw)
Foll: Max Gawn (Melb) Patrick Cripps (Carl) Tom Mitchell (Haw)
Int: Brodie Grundy (Coll) Clayton Oliver (Melb) Shaun Higgins (NM)
Shane Edwards (Rich)
      
Coach: Adam Simpson (WCE)    
Umpire: Matt Stevic    

 