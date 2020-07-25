2018 All-Australian Team
|B:
|Tom Stewart (Geel)
|Alex Rance (Rich)
|Rory Laird (Adel)
|HB:
|Shannon Hurn (WCE)
|Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
|Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
|C:
|Andrew Gaff (WCE)
|Dustin Martin (Rich)
|Steele Sidebottom (Coll)
|HF:
|Patrick Dangerfield (Geel) (v.c)
|Lance Franklin (Syd) (capt)
|Robbie Gray (Port)
|F:
|Jack Gunston (Haw)
|Jack Riewoldt (Rich)
|Luke Breust (Haw)
|Foll:
|Max Gawn (Melb)
|Patrick Cripps (Carl)
|Tom Mitchell (Haw)
|Int:
|Brodie Grundy (Coll)
|Clayton Oliver (Melb)
|Shaun Higgins (NM)
|
Shane Edwards (Rich)
|Coach:
|Adam Simpson (WCE)
|Umpire:
|Matt Stevic