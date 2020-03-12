I spent three years working casually in the AFL Membership team while undertaking taking my studies. When the AFL Grad Program was announced I saw it as a perfect opportunity to continue working in this great organisation.

I studied Commerce at university and saw the AFL Grad Program as a great way to apply my passion and learnt skills to the workforce.

My Team

I am the AFL Finance and Procurement Graduate. My first rotation for the year was in the Finance team, where I worked closely with both the Financial Reporting and Analysis team and the Finance Business Partners.

The finance team work very closely with internal departments and our interstate entities to manage budgets, prepare forecasts and complete financial reporting.

My second rotation is with the Procurement team where I have also worked closely with AFL departments and state entities to advise on purchasing strategy and initiatives.

Fast five

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

A typical week comprises of working on a variety of projects work and engaging with stakeholders to support these.

There is never a dull moment, and I keep busy with a stream of work to complete.

Leaders across the team also support me with opportunities to sit in during their meetings with both internal and external stakeholders to bolster my exposure to the industry. Overall, no two weeks are the same but opportunities to learn and develop are present each week.

What has been one of your highlights so far?

My highlight so far would have to be the breadth of opportunity that has been given to me by senior leaders.

I have been supported to work on many projects that have a great impact on the operations of the AFL, and it has given me further exposure to the industry and finance in general.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

I have been lucky to be taught a wide range of technical and soft skills during my time at the AFL so far. Technically, my work in the Finance team has significantly improved my finance, accounting, and analysis skills that were instilled in me during my studies. Working with Procurement has also improved my ability to analyse contracted spend and seek opportunities for cost savings drivers.

As for soft skills, my work in the Finance and Procurement teams has improved my ability to prioritise workload and to be an effective communicator. Working in the fast-paced environment of the AFL has taught me to manage workloads to effectively achieve team objectives and how to deal with both internal and external stakeholders to achieve mutual wins.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. The teams that you will be working with will give you so many opportunities to better yourself, both personally and professionally.

Put your hand up to work on a range of tasks and projects and try to get exposure to the different departments of the AFL.