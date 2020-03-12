Sport, and footy, has always been a huge part of my life, weaving its way into my weekends with my friends and family since childhood.

Paired with my love of media and creative ambitions, working in the sports-media industry should have felt like a no-brainer. But for me, it wasn’t something I fully realised until after graduating my Bachelor of Arts at the University of Melbourne. I did a double major in Criminology and Psychology, and realised it wasn’t quite the right fit. After stepping away from academics after graduating, I dove headfirst into my interests and noticed that sport came up every time. I then made the huge decision to return to Uni, where I obtained my Master of Communication and Media Studies at Monash University, specialising my study to sport media and engagement.

Being a massive footy fan, applying for the AFL Grad Program after uni was top of the list. I knew it would be the best place for me as it’s such an amazing way to learn from the best whilst also having a chance to get straight into the work. I really aligned with the AFL’s values, and with the opportunities I get, I’m very lucky to be here every day.

Belonging at the AFL

From the get-go, it’s very clear that the AFL aims to make all its team members feel included within its big but exciting organisation. Within my first few weeks here, the activities put together for the Grad Program to make all us grads feel welcomed and supported really helped us to all settle in. Having the grad cohort to share experiences with and help us connect within the wider organisation has been such a benefit, and I feel very lucky to call this talented group of people, friends.

I’ve also had members of my own team really jump on board with having a grad learn from them, which has been so great in helping me feel like I belong. Their willingness to take the time to share feedback to assist with my development has helped me feel supported at the AFL.

About my role

I work in the digital department, specifically within the editorial/media team. All the news articles, feature pieces, match reports, studio shows, podcasts etc. that you see on AFL.com.au is what my team produces, as well as all the social media.

Fast five

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

My week is very varied and busy which I love! At the moment, a big bulk of my week is filled with writing, attending club trainings/coach press conferences and working with our presenters/broadcast hosts to assist them in producing Footy Feed. When taking a break, I love having the chance to catch up with the other grads to grab coffee and I’ll also attend at least one footy game a week, whether I’m working it or not!

What has been one of your highlights so far?

Having my first byline on the AFL.com.au website within three weeks of starting the program was awesome, and something I never expected so quickly! I now write a couple of write-offs a week to help promote our shows and have worked on some pieces for AFLW too. I’ve also produced a full Footy Feed bulletin in the absence of some team members, which never would have happened if I wasn’t learning from some of the best reporters and presenters in the business. Lastly, being able to work match days to learn how Australia's game operates up close has been really cool.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

So many! But since working at the AFL, I have developed my writing skills and my confidence in asking questions. I’ve been pretty good with managing multiple tasks, but I’ve really been able to hone that skill this year.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Say yes to everything, jump straight in and ask for feedback! It’s the best way to learn.

Can you share your favourite quote?

Not a quote, but a mantra I personally use for myself is “Give yourself permission to fail.” It takes away the pressure to be perfect immediately and allows you to see the learning benefits if you don't get it right.