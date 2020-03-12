I am an Arts graduate, a trashy TV lover and a wannabe theatre kid (minus any musical ability). In other words, a far cry from anyone you’d expect to work in a place like the AFL, let alone love it.

I didn’t grow up an AFL fanatic, but I did grow up surrounded by them, so I am well versed in how special this game is to so many.

When I saw the AFL Grad Program advertised, I knew that I wanted to be part of that passion – a passion that is so rare and so unique to the AFL – and that I wanted to be surrounded by it in my day-to-day work life.

After being fortunate enough to meet so many people from the vast AFL team throughout the interview process, and hearing time and time again about the excitement and fast pace of their work, that desire to be part of this organisation only grew.

I also love being challenged, and I strongly believed that the AFL would be an incredible environment to learn and step out of my comfort zone each and every day, while providing me with opportunities for growth and (downright surreal and crazy) experiences that no other job could.

Belonging at the AFL

My very first day on the job, the supportive, safe and welcoming nature of the AFL was made so clear through an invite from one of my colleagues to the Midsumma Pride March.

While I was unable to attend, seeing the photos of the many AFL staff all geared up in their best pride attire, and marching in the heat to support the LGBTQI+ community was extremely reassuring. This support has only continued through my involvement in the company’s Pride and Allies Network, through which I have been able to broaden my connections at work and have some more friendly faces from different departments to say hello to in the hallways, as well as through the AFL’s continued efforts towards their pride and gender diversity action plans.

Outside of the safety and support I have felt at this more personal level, the welcoming nature of this organisation and everyone in it is shown to me each day by my broadcast team, who are always so helpful and keen to hear and assist with any and all questions I throw their way. They push me to try new things, and they never make me feel embarrassed for needing help or making a mistake.

It really is a place that wants you to grow and be your best, and the people around me each day make coming to work a uniquely fun, welcoming and fulfilling experience.

Our vision is for everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game – what does that mean to you?

As someone who hasn’t grown up a huge fan of the sport, the AFL’s vision of loving and connecting to Australia’s game has actually inspired me to better appreciate the importance of the sport and the enormous ways it impacts the lives of so many.

Through my work, I am learning to love and connect with the game more and more, by being able to better appreciate the enormous amounts of work that go into every facet of the game, and by doing my part to help our broadcasters put together to best product they can for all the fans.

I hope that my small part in the AFL’s broadcast world helps foster new footy fans, as well as encourage people like me to better know and appreciate the game, in small ways and in big ways, because being a footy fan means something different for everyone, and all forms of connection to the game are just as important.

About my role

I work in the Broadcast Team (the best team), which primarily means assisting our broadcasters, both television and radio, by providing them with all the information and access they could possibly need to make their game day broadcast as successful as possible.

Fast five questions

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

Each week, my work in the broadcast team includes compiling match day information into helpful communications for our broadcasters, organising media accreditations, arranging logistics for our broadcasters across all venues, putting together our national and international TV and radio schedules, and managing ticket requests from our broadcasters.

What has been one of your highlights so far?

Picking just one is a very difficult task, but one of my highlights occurred during my time at Gather Round, which was a highlight in itself, and something I am so fortunate to have been part of.

I was able to visit each of the venues – including the gorgeous (and warm!) Barossa venue – and see inside each of the radio and television boxes to better understand how broadcasting works across a multitude of different facilities. I was also fortunate enough to attend talks and conferences, where I heard from our broadcaster and media stakeholders about their work in the AFL industry, and even attend the taping and rehearsal of The Front Bar. Of course, my usual weekly tasks were also executed from Adelaide.

But my greatest highlight came on the second night of the round at Adelaide Oval, watching the pre-game laser show from one of the media spaces on one of the higher levels, with a view of the whole ground, the packed stands, the heritage scoreboard, and an overwhelming appreciation for the sheer magnitude of the sport and its capacity to do such exciting things for its fans to make the match day experience unparalleled.

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

I’ve been able to build upon my communication skills, through daily contact with our venues and broadcasters

I have expanded upon my (previously very minimal) knowledge of the AFL fixture, and how differently each state experiences the broadcast of the games This also includes wrapping my brain around time zones (both national and international)

I have learnt so much about the behind-the-scenes work, especially in areas like game day car parking and activations, that would have otherwise been completely unknown to me

I have learnt how to use new platforms to manage ticketing and accreditations, and how to create those accreditations when needed

And, most importantly, I have finally learnt how to use Excel!

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Take pride in every task you’re given – big or small. This game is special, and it means an awful lot to an awful lot of people, so take the time to acknowledge that and let it inspire you to make the most of every task and every opportunity you are given.

You favourite quote

My favourite quote is from my favourite movie ‘Almost Famous,’ and it is, “to begin with – everything.” Perhaps a little vague out of context, but it speaks to the impossible task of having to simplify what you love most about the things you love most.