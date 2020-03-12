Living in Melbourne, footy has always played a big role in bringing me closer to family and friends. In 2022, I had the opportunity to travel around Australia for eight months – a truly unique and special experience. Along the way, I saw firsthand what the game means to Australians and how it brings communities together, even in the most remote parts of the country. No matter which town we rolled into, we were able connect with locals by sharing a passion for the game – whether it was sharing a pint at the local pub to watch the game or kicking the footy at their local oval. Travelling around Australia significantly strengthened my connection to game.

Alongside my travel, I pursued a Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Science at Deakin University. In my final year, my internship at Box Hill Hawks deepened my passion to work in high-performance, sporting environments – particularly footy! When the opportunity for the AFL Grad Program opened, I was immediately drawn towards being able to gain experience across different areas of the business. It still feels surreal to work at the AFL and to be a part of an organisation that has such an influence across Australia.

Belonging at the AFL

When I started to reflect on my sense of belonging at the AFL, I felt so lucky to realise that it was never truly a conscious thought. From the beginning, my fellow grads and my team welcomed me with such warmth and support. I remember so vividly on day two, Angela Burt, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Employment Specialist at the AFL, compassionately shared that “we are exactly where we are meant to be” and she looked us in eyes and said, “you belong here”. In that moment, I felt instantly at ease. With just a few words, she offered the kind of reassurance and validation that made me feel like I truly belonged – which is such a comforting thing to feel when you're new to a job.

The inclusive environment, created by the Game Development team and the other grads, has played a key role in supporting my growth and development. It is a privilege to be surrounded by like-minded, driven, curious individuals that make me feel a strong sense of pride to be exactly where I am. I recently attended a Q&A session, as a part of AFL’s Thrive Hour, with Darcy Vescio. In this chat, I believe she perfectly encapsulated the beauty of belonging “you don’t experience life as it is, you experience life as you are”. The Grad Program has empowered me to feel confident and authentic as I embark on the early stages of my career.

About my role

This year, I have two rotations in the Game Development department. My first rotation is with the Women & Girls Experience Team and the National Coaching Team. My work with the Experience Team focuses on recruiting and retaining women and girls in community umpiring. Where my work with the National Coaching Team involves supporting the delivery of coach development programs and initiatives for Women’s Coaching Month in July. My second rotation, later this year, will be with the New Participation Growth Team – this stream has been established to explore innovative approaches, and drive long-term growth in AFL participation, to support the 2033 aspiration of reaching 1 million participants.

Fast five

What’s a typical week look like for you in the AFL Grad Program?

The best part about my role is that every week is unique and different. On some weeks, I will be in the office collaborating with my team on program deliverables, liaising with local leagues/clubs or building workshops for umpire coaches on supporting women and girls. On office days, a key highlight is going on coffee walks with the other grads or catching up over lunch.

On other weeks, I can be travelling with the Women & Girls Experience Team to regional Victoria, or Interstate, for Experience Hubs – a program designed to bring together women and girls in umpiring. On these weeks, it’s a great opportunity to build relationships with both my team, and the community.

What has been one of your highlights so far?

As part of the Women & Girls Experience Team, I had the opportunity to meet Aunty Tracy Roach, Kirrae Whurrong and Yaegl woman, during an Experience Hub in Port Fairy. We were able to listen to Aunty Tracy’s story, shining light on her strength and unwavering kindness. We also had the incredible opportunity to learn all about traditional art etching, particularly its important role in storytelling – an unforgettable experience!

What skills have you developed as part of this program?

Through the Grad Program, I have expanded and strengthened a variety of skills, such as creativity, stakeholder management, written communication, and confidence when navigating new settings. Most importantly, I’ve come to understand that mistakes are powerful learning opportunities that deepen your understanding of best practices and expand your knowledge of the business.

What advice would you give to our future grads?

Be curious and ask questions! One of the best parts of working at the AFL is the incredible network of people who bring the building to life. Take every opportunity for a coffee catch-up, learn from those around you, and explore someone’s journey at the AFL. You never know what opportunities may come from these conversations.

Can you share your favourite quote?

"It’s in the places where you feel most uncomfortable, that you’ll find the greatest success."