I was born and raised in New Zealand and moved to Melbourne for university. I grew up in a big rugby community and didn’t know much about AFL when I first moved to Australia.

Although, being from New Zealand, I have always appreciated the way sport can bring people together and create a sense of community. After moving to Melbourne, I found that I could create a lot of great connections in the same way through footy. Even though I didn’t know much about footy when I came across the AFL Grad Program on LinkedIn, I wanted to learn more about the sport and the industry. I liked that the values of the organisation align with my own and it seemed like an environment where I would be challenged and encouraged to develop my career.

Belonging at the AFL

Being a part of the AFL Grad Program has been a great way of discovering opportunities that I otherwise wouldn’t have known existed. It’s an environment that encourages growth and development both in my career and as an individual. For me, that’s been attributed to the team that I'm a part of. From day one, everyone I’ve met and collaborated with have created a welcoming and inclusive environment where I’ve been able to share my ideas and opinions to make a unique contribution. A large part of the sense of belonging I’ve felt comes from the grad cohort. Having been in it together since the beginning, it’s been great to go on the journey all together and share our experiences with each other.

The AFL’s vision is for everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game – what does that mean to you?

Having come from a non-footy household, I’ve enjoyed being able to discover the game of AFL from a fresh perspective. After getting a deeper inside into the industry through my role, I found that I’ve been able to go to games and watch them from a different perspective that I otherwise wouldn’t have been able to appreciate. Having met and worked with all the people who are involved not just in match days but in the entirety of the game from a grassroots community level to on the field every week, I’ve developed a sense of connection with the stories that I hear and the variety of people that all come together to contribute to developing Australia’s game.

About my role

I am a graduate in the Consumer Products and Licensing department. This involves working with clubs, licensees, and internal departments to manage club IP, team merchandise, and uniforms amongst other things.