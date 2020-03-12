Our Benefits and Programs
Our team members have access to a variety of tailored employee experience programs as well as exclusive discounts, offers and opportunities through our AFL corporate partners and friends.
- Play The Day Your Way – a flexible approach to your working life.
- My Development – the AFL’s learning and development program consisting of on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring, and formal learning.
- Play Well – access to our extensive Health and Wellbeing program centred around our belief in a healthy body, healthy mind, and healthy workplace.
- Thrive Days – utilise four thrive days (one per quarter) with a bonus of $100 to spend on that day to contribute to something that positively impacts your wellbeing.
- Support for parents – 26 weeks paid leave for eligible primary carer with no qualifying period, and paid leave options for non-primary carers.
- Speccy: Recognition & Reward program – acknowledging and celebrate the achievements of our team members through a variety of rewards, experiences and awards.
- Volunteering – access up to two days paid leave per year to volunteer for charities or community groups.
- Healthy breakfast – kick start your morning with a range of snacks at our main offices.
My Development
At the AFL, we believe in the power of continuous learning and curiosity in driving individual growth and career progression.
Recognising the diverse ways in which all our team members grow and learn, we provide a variety of informal and formal development programs aligned to our 70.20.10 framework – blending on the job experiences (70%), learning through others (20%) and formal learning (10%) to support development areas.
Some of our tailored talent programs include:
- Path – Career Mastery Program: supporting our team to explore what is important to them and their career development.
- NEXT – Emerging Leadership Program: the AFL industry Emerging Leadership Program dedicated to our industry’s future leaders.
- Women in Leadership: a personal leadership development program, supporting the development, acceleration and progression of our most talented women in middle level leadership roles.
- GEN W: is an executive program designed to accelerate our industries most talented women into senior executive / general management positions.
- Women in Football: is a six-month program designed to support the progression of women into key leadership roles in football departments across our industry.
- NEXTGen Exchange Forum: brings together our most talented emerging senior leaders across the business to participate in a highly interactive forum with members of the AFL Executive team.
Play Well
At the heart of our workplace culture is supporting and empowering our people with their wellbeing – ensuring all our team can thrive at work and in life.
Play Well, our health and wellbeing program, is all about a healthy mind, healthy body, healthy work, and healthy life.
All team members can access a variety of support and resources through our Play Well program, including:
- Flu shots: free flu shots from our corporate partner Chemist Warehouse.
- Thrive Days: Team members can access four days a year (one per quarter) to do something just for themself – receiving up to $100 each day to support their chosen activity.
- Work and Family Thrive Program: supporting parents, caregivers, and the like to thrive, when juggling family and work.
- Mental Health First Aid Accreditation: equipping our people leaders with the skills to help and refer those in need.
Volunteering
As part of the AFL’s Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy, our team members can undertake two paid volunteer days per year through our Employee Volunteering Program – V for 2. This includes supporting some of our charity partners, such as Fight MND and Children’s Cancer Foundation.View our Charity Partners