Meet the 2026 Cultural Diversity Ambassadors


Four players. Four distinct journeys. One purpose. 

In 2026, we are introducing four players as the AFL Cultural Diversity Ambassadors. They’ve come to footy from different walks of lives, each carrying more than one story. Their journeys continue to unfold. 

More than the game 

These ambassadors were chosen for what they do on the field and who they are off the field. They are leaders, emerging voices and trailblazers.  

Across the season, their involvement reflects the Cultural Heritage Series at its best: through conversations, creative moments, community engagement and matchday appearances. 

Our 2026 Ambassadors

Isaac Quaynor

A premiership defender with Collingwood, Isaac is known for his consistency, versatility and growing leadership within the game. A member of his club’s leadership group, he also brings what he’s learned about his Ghanaian heritage – growing up in Melbourne, exploring his roots and navigating the balance of cultures in his life – into how he connects with teammates and the broader community.

Akec Makur Chuot

Akec is a trailblazer whose impact extends far beyond the field. As the first South Sudanese player in Australian football, she has become a powerful voice for refugee communities at a global level. Since finishing her player career across Fremantle, Richmond and Hawthorn, Akec has built a bold, unmistakable presence and a profile that spans sport, advocacy and creative work.

Jayden Nguyen

At just 19, Jayden is one of the game’s most exciting young talents. Entering his second AFL season with Essendon, he represents a new generation of players coming through the game. As the first Vietnamese player at elite level, Jayden already connects powerfully with East Asian communities, and his journey has the potential to inspire well beyond football.

Mua Laloifi

Warm, grounded and deeply respected, Mua brings humility and heart to everything she does. The first Samoan player in the AFLW, at the Western Bulldogs, she transitioned to football from rugby and is known for her work ethic, generosity and commitment to her community. Mua’s presence as an Ambassador reflects strength that’s built on care, connection and consistency.

Behind the Scenes 

Ahead of the season, the Ambassadors came together for a collaborative design process. 

That process helped inform the visual direction of the Cultural Heritage Series, grounding it in lived experience, cultural influence, and creative input. 

Watch: Inside the Cultural Heritage Series design process 

