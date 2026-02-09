Australian football is shaped by players from many cultural backgrounds across generations.

Current Players

Across the AFL and AFLW, dozens of players from culturally diverse backgrounds are shaping the game in visible and lasting ways.

Representing communities from across Africa, Asia, the Pacific and beyond, their influence is felt not only in performance, but in how the game is spoken about, shared and experienced. Through leadership, visibility and connection with community, these players inspire others to see a place for themselves in football.

Players such as Isaac Quaynor, Mua Laloifi, Jayden Nguyen and Aliir Aliir reflect the breadth of voices present in the game today

Trailblazers

Long before diversity was normalised in Australian football, trailblazers helped open doors.

Over the past decades, players from migrant and refugee backgrounds entered a game that was often unprepared for difference — navigating cultural isolation, racism and limited pathways, while carrying the weight of expectation and visibility. In doing so, they challenged norms, broadened who the game could reach, and helped create space for others to follow.

Figures such as Akec Makur Chuot, Bachar Houli, Nic Naitanui, Heritier Lumumba and Lin Jong are part of that legacy, leaving an imprint that continues to influence the game today.

Next Generation

The future of Australian football is already taking shape.

Each year, thousands of young people from culturally diverse communities engage with the game through schools, community clubs and talent pathways. The AFL Next Generation Academy (NGA) supports young people from multicultural backgrounds to engage with Australian football through club-based participation, development and access to talent pathways.

Emerging players and pathway stories, including NGA participants and young talent like the recently drafted Jai Saxena and Adam Sweid, point to a future where the game continues to grow alongside Australia’s changing communities.