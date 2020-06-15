Click on the activity below to access activity sheets and videos on how to perform each of the activities.
Years 1-2 On-field
Click on the activity below to access activity sheets and videos on how to perform each of the activities.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.
From 2019, fans will no longer be able to subscribe to AFL Live Pass through the AFL website. However, you can still subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play.