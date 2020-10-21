DMA'S Matt Mason, Tommy O'Dell and Johnny Took. Picture: Courtesy of Mushroom Events

Rising rock trio DMA'S will headline a huge contingent of Australian artists to perform at this year's Grand Final.

The Sydney band has ascended into one of the country's leading acts after its 2014 debut hit single Delete.

Brisbane-based pop powerhouse Cub Sport will play in its own backyard, while Wolfmother lead singer Andrew Stockdale will also perform.

Brisbane's own Sheppard and Electric Fields featuring Thelma Plum and Busby Marou are also part of the line-up, as is the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, set to deliver a key performance on the biggest stage.

The acts will be split across pre-game and half-time slots to maximise the new entertainment format, with Sheppard taking the stage at the main break.