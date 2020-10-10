First Preliminary Final
- Find answers to FAQ relating to Finals Series tickets
- View ticket prices for the Toyota AFL Finals Series
|Match Information
|Teams
|Port Adelaide v Richmond
|Venue
|Adelaide Oval
|Day / Date / Time
|Friday, October 16 at 7.20pm ACDT (7.50pm AEDT)
|Gates Open
|TBC
|Club Members
|Club Members Pre-sale
|9am-1pm ACDT, Monday October 12
|Tickets per Club Member
|1
|Transaction Limit
|8
|General Public
|General Public On-sale
|2pm ACDT, Monday October 12
|Transaction Limit
|8
Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketek Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.