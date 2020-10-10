 

First Preliminary Final

Match Information
Teams Port Adelaide v Richmond
Venue Adelaide Oval
Day / Date / Time Friday, October 16 at 7.20pm ACDT (7.50pm AEDT)
Gates Open TBC 
Club Members
Club Members Pre-sale 9am-1pm ACDT, Monday October 12
Tickets per Club Member 1
Transaction Limit
General Public
General Public On-sale 2pm ACDT, Monday October 12
Transaction Limit 8
Ticket Agent
Agent Ticketek 
Website www.ticketek.com.au/aflfinals

Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketek Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.

 