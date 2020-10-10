Second Preliminary Final

The current allocation for Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats on Saturday, October 17 at The Gabba is currently sold out. Further tickets may become available as a result of unused allocations.

If available, tickets will be released via Ticketmaster at 9am AEST, Thursday October 15. Tickets will be strictly limited and subject to availability.

Match Information Teams Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats Venue The Gabba Day / Date / Time Saturday, October 17 at 6.40pm AEST (7.40pm AEDT) Gates Open TBC

Club Members Club Members Pre-sale 9am-1pm AEDT, Tues October 13 Tickets per Club Member 1 Transaction Limit 6

General Public General Public On-sale 2pm AEDT, Tues October 13 Transaction Limit 6

Ticket Agent Agent Ticketmaster Website ticketmaster.com.au/aflfinals

Accessible Seating

To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketmaster Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.