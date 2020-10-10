Second Preliminary Final
The current allocation for Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats on Saturday, October 17 at The Gabba is currently sold out. Further tickets may become available as a result of unused allocations.
If available, tickets will be released via Ticketmaster at 9am AEST, Thursday October 15. Tickets will be strictly limited and subject to availability.
|Match Information
|Teams
|Brisbane Lions v Geelong Cats
|Venue
|The Gabba
|Day / Date / Time
|Saturday, October 17 at 6.40pm AEST (7.40pm AEDT)
|Gates Open
|TBC
|Club Members
|Club Members Pre-sale
|9am-1pm AEDT, Tues October 13
|Tickets per Club Member
|1
|Transaction Limit
|6
|General Public
|General Public On-sale
|2pm AEDT, Tues October 13
|Transaction Limit
|6
|Ticket Agent
|Agent
|Ticketmaster
|Website
|ticketmaster.com.au/aflfinals
Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketmaster Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.