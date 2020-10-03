 

First Semi-Final

Match Information
Teams Geelong Cats v Collingwood
Venue The Gabba
Day / Date / Time Saturday, October 10 at 6.40pm AEST (7.40pm AEDT)
Gates Open TBC 
Club Members
Club Members Pre-sale 9am –1pm, Tuesday October 6
Tickets per Club Member 6
Transaction Limit 6
General Public
General Public On-sale 2pm, Tuesday October 6
Transaction Limit 6
Ticket Agent
Agent Ticketmaster 
Website ticketmaster.com.au 

Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketmaster Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.

 