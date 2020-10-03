First Semi-Final
|Match Information
|Teams
|Geelong Cats v Collingwood
|Venue
|The Gabba
|Day / Date / Time
|Saturday, October 10 at 6.40pm AEST (7.40pm AEDT)
|Gates Open
|TBC
|Club Members
|Club Members Pre-sale
|9am –1pm, Tuesday October 6
|Tickets per Club Member
|6
|Transaction Limit
|6
|General Public
|General Public On-sale
|2pm, Tuesday October 6
|Transaction Limit
|6
Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketmaster Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.