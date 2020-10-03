Second Semi Final
|Match Information
|Teams
|Richmond v St Kilda
|Venue
|Metricon Staduim
|Day / Date / Time
|Friday, October 9 at 6.50pm AEST (7.50pm AEDT)
|Gates Open
|5.00pm AEST
|Club Members
|Club Members Pre-sale
|10am-1pm AEST, Monday October 5
|Tickets per Club Member
|3
|Transaction Limit
|8
|General Public
|General Public On-sale
|2pm AEST, Monday October 5
|Transaction Limit
|8
Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketek Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.