Please enter via our online entry site: afl.com.au/footyfocus
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How do I enter the competition?
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Are there any age restrictions?
All entrants must be over the age of 18.
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Do I have to pay to enter?
No, there is no fee to enter Footy Focus 26.
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How many entries can I submit?
There is no limit to the number of entries you may submit. However, we encourage photographers to focus on quality over quantity.
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How do I know if my submissions have been received?
Once your files have been uploaded and saved, they are automatically included in the competition.
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Do the images need to have been taken within a specific timeframe?
Yes. All submissions must be captured between Saturday, 27 September 2025 and Sunday, 20 September 2026
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How should I prepare my files for submission to the competition?
Files must be submitted as JPEGs. No borders, watermarks or signatures should be included.
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Can the same image be entered with a different crop or colour treatment?
No, you can only enter the same image once.
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Can black and white images be entered?
Black-and-white images are welcome and will be judged alongside colour images. Only one version of an image may be entered, so you cannot submit both colour and black-and-white versions of the same photograph.
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What forms of digital adjustments are NOT acceptable?
Images must accurately represent the original scene as photographed. The addition, removal, replacement or relocation of people, objects, backgrounds or other visual elements is not permitted. Images that do not comply may be disqualified. Please view the full Terms & Conditions here
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What forms of digital adjustments are acceptable?
You may use any editing software provided your adjustments comply with the Footy Focus editing rules. Permitted adjustments include cropping, exposure, white balance, colour and tonal adjustments, contrast, sharpening, noise reduction and black-and-white conversion, provided they do not alter the authenticity of the scene. You may be asked to provide original files for verification. Please view the full Terms & Conditions here
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Will I need to provide the original image file?
Images that progress through judging may be subject to an authenticity review. Entrants may be asked to provide the original RAW file or original JPEG (where RAW is unavailable), along with any relevant metadata, to verify their submission.
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How is the competition judged?
How is the competition judged?
An independent panel of judges, led by a judging chair, will assess all entries anonymously. Judging takes place over two rounds. Images progressing to the final round will undergo an authenticity review to ensure they comply with the competition rules and ethical standards.
The panel will be looking for:
- Essence – Does the image capture the essence of grassroots Australian Football?
- Impact – Does the image have "wow" factor and create an emotional connection?
- Composition – Does the composition enhance the image and showcase the subject effectively?
- Technical – Is the image technically strong (focus, exposure, white balance, etc ?
- Creativity – Does the image present a unique perspective or creative approach?
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When will the winners be announced?
The AFL Judged Winner will be announced on Friday, 2 October 2026. The People's Choice Winner will be announced on Friday, 9 October 2026.
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Who do I contact if I still have a question?
Please email us at footy.focus@afl.com.au and we'll be happy to help.
Visit afl.com.au/footyfocus throughout the competition for updates, finalists and winner announcements.