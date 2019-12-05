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Competition

  • How do I enter the competition?
  • Are there any age restrictions?
  • Do I have to pay to enter?
  • How many entries can I submit?
  • How do I know if my submissions have been received?
  • Do the images need to have been taken within a specific timeframe?

Editing

  • How should I prepare my files for submission to the competition?
  • Can the same image be entered with a different crop or colour treatment?
  • Can black and white images be entered?
  • What forms of digital adjustments are NOT acceptable?
  • What forms of digital adjustments are acceptable?
  • Will I need to provide the original image file?

Judging and Results

  • How is the competition judged?
  • When will the winners be announced?
  • Who do I contact if I still have a question?

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Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.