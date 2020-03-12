Get In On It @ Rundle Mall - The Ultimate AFL Fan Experience at Rundle Mall

We’re bringing the energy of Gather Round to Rundle Mall with Get In On It – an immersive AFL fan zone packed with footy culture, interactive games, and shareable moments.

Leading the charge is our footy-inspired barber shop, where fans can freshen up their look with bold cuts that celebrate the game.

Jump into the 360° photobooth, put your skills to the test in the LED Footy Space Invaders handball game, and take aim at our giant football darts challenge.

With surprise AFL and AFLW player appearances, exclusive merch experiences, and prizing up for grabs all weekend, this is the must-visit destination during Gather Round.

Free, fun, and full of footy – come Get In On It @ Rundle Mall.