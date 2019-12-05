Free access to all matches in Rounds 16-19 for kids aged 14 & under.*
*T&Cs apply, subject to capacity and availability. Tickets must be booked in advance.
Australia's best network.
*T&Cs apply, subject to capacity and availability. Tickets must be booked in advance.How to Redeem
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
Up Next