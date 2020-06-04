-
GMHBA Stadium
- Kids free junior ticket are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy
- This offer is applicable for matches played at the GMHBA Stadium during Round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season
- Tickets can be obtained through Ticketmaster in advance of the game, subject to availability.
- Free GA junior tickets can be redeemed as a stand-alone purchase or in conjunction with any other ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Transaction limit of 10 applies.
- Standard additional ticket agent fees will apply.
-
Marvel Stadium
- Kids free junior ticket are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for matches played at Marvel Stadium during Round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability.
- Free GA junior tickets can be redeemed as a stand-alone purchase or in conjunction with any other ticket purchase (all other tickets will be charged at the regular retail price).
- Transaction limit of 10 applies
- Standard additional ticket agent fees may apply
-
MCG
- Kids free junior ticket are available for General Admission (GA) tickets only and must be booked in accordance with the AFL Junior & Concession Policy.
- This offer is applicable for matches played at the MCG during Round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
- Tickets can be obtained through all distribution channels in advance or at the gate, subject to availability. Some fixtures may have limited availability, its advised to pre-purchase/redeem prior to game day.
- Free GA junior tickets can be redeemed in conjunction with a paid Adult, Concession or Family ticket. A limit of up to 4 FREE juniors per transaction applies
- Standard additional ticket agent fees will apply
- Club and AFL members with GA access to the game/s wishing to book a stand-alone free junior GA ticket can enter the offer code KIDSGOFREE to remove the transaction fee when purchasing junior tickets only online via ticketek.com.au (ticket limit 4)
Kids Go Free Tickets
Check out the Round 21 fixture and view available tickets