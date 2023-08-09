Trent Cotchin will retire at the end of the 2023 season, drawing the curtain on one of the great Richmond careers

Trent Cotchin celebrates Richmond's win over St Kilda in round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S triple premiership captain Trent Cotchin will retire at the end of the season.

Cotchin, 33, has played 305 games over a career spanning 16 seasons at the highest level after being selected at pick No.2 in the 2007 AFL Draft.

He won the 2012 Brownlow Medal, was named All-Australian in the same season and claimed three Jack Dyer Medals (2011-12, 2014) as Richmond's best and fairest.

Cotchin captained the Tigers for nine seasons from 2013-2021, leading the club to three premierships in four years in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

“I found my life purpose at Richmond,” he said.

“I look to the future with nothing but excitement, adventure, and opportunity, because of what I found here at Richmond and what Richmond people taught me.

“Finding out that creating an environment to help other realise and fulfill their potential not only inspired me but helped me to overcome my own fears.

“I found the move from ‘I’ to ‘we’ and that to be interested not interesting was so much more fun. I learned the power to dream big at Richmond, to say why not me. Why not us? And why not now."

“I have always given my best and left no stone unturned, in my dads words- I have strived to make every post a winner.”

The Tigers remain an outside chance of playing in this year's finals series, needing to win all three of their remaining games against St Kilda, North Melbourne and Port Adelaide to have any chance of sneaking into the top eight.

Richmond's final home and away match in Melbourne comes in round 23 at the MCG against North Melbourne.