Sam Day will notch up a significant milestone this weekend as a replacement for a sore Ben King

Sam Day celebrates a goal during the R9 match between Gold Coast and West Coast at Optus Stadium on May 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN King will miss Gold Coast's match against Sydney on Saturday, paving the way for inaugural Sun Sam Day to play his 150th game.

King trained lightly on Wednesday and has not come up to face the Swans, suffering knee soreness.

The 23-year-old has had an excellent season after missing 2022 with a ruptured ACL, playing all 20 games and kicking 40 goals.

King's absence ensures Day will hit a milestone that makes him eligible for life membership at the Suns.

The No.3 draft pick is one of just two players still with Gold Coast from its inaugural campaign, alongside 2010 No.1 pick David Swallow.

It's been a long and tough road for the tall forward to become the fifth player in club history to reach the milestone after Swallow, Jarrod Harbrow, Touk Miller and Alex Sexton.

He has seen just about everything.

After making his debut in the first QClash against Brisbane – which the Suns won – Day was a regular until a horrific hip injury almost ended his career in 2017.

The injury came in a pre-season match against the Lions at Broadbeach, dislocating his hip in an outcome compared to a car crash.

Sam Day during a Gold Coast training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on August 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"There's opportunities that come across your desk which are really positive experiences for everyone and are special for the football club," interim coach Steven King said.

"It’s an acknowledgement of Sam's work and persistence and is a thoroughly deserved achievement."