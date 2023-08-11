Collingwood was challenged early but responded to record an eight-point win over Geelong

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture:Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD is back in business and the minor premiership is all but confirmed for the first time since 2011 after the Magpies put Geelong away at the MCG on Friday night.

But the eight-point win has come at a cost. A week after losing Nick Daicos for six weeks, the Magpies may now lose Darcy Moore for the foreseeable future after the captain exited the game just before quarter-time with a hamstring injury.

After conceding six first quarter goals, including three off the boot of Geelong superstar Jeremy Cameron, the Magpies looked on course for a third straight loss when Moore was substituted out of the game.

But everything changed from that moment.

Collingwood rediscovered its mojo in the second quarter, then put the foot on the throat during a six-goal third quarter blitz, before handling the Cats late to bank a crucial 16.13 (109) to 15.11 (101) win.

Craig McRae's men will wake up on Saturday morning three games clear on top of the ladder, ahead of the chasing contenders – Melbourne, Brisbane and Port Adelaide – who are all hunting a crucial home qualifying final next month.

While the focus had been squarely on his younger brother all week and what the hairline fracture in his knee means for his Brownlow Medal hopes, the famous Daicos name should collect some votes on that famous Monday night in September, after Josh produced a brilliant performance from a wing, amassing 37 disposals, nine contested possessions, eight score involvements and 564m gained.

Brody Mihocek also roared back to life after a form slump with an equal personal best haul of five goals, combining with Dan McStay, Jeremy Howe, Jamie Elliott and Beau McCreery who all kicked two goals each.

Patrick Dangerfield was maximum impact for the Cats, but it was Cameron who produced a vintage performance to jump the Pies early and then threaten late, finishing with 7.4 in a brilliant return to form.

Cameron made the perfect start, snapping the first goal after two minutes. Geelong looked on early, and so did the box office star.

Gryan Miers' first quarter sent another pointed reminder to the All-Australian selectors to overlook his lack of goals and focus on his stack of goal assists. The 24-year-old banked two before the first break. The first a penetrating 40m kick, the second a precise chip that only just covered the required distance.

When Cameron's kick carried centimetres over the line before Billy Frampton got a glove on the ball, the Coleman Medallist had his second and then a third when he finished a shot on his left to make it three in a quarter. Geelong had six goals to three on the board by the first break when Darcy Moore was ruled out due to hamstring tightness.

Enter Jack Ginnivan, much to the delight of the Collingwood army who have been waiting for the 20-year-old to get another chance.

Ginnivan got involved straight away but missed his target inside 50 and the Cats swept coast-to-coast, with Cameron kicking his fourth to make the Magpies pay for wasting their dominance. But then Jeremy Howe crunched Jack Bowes in a clean bump and Ginnivan flicked out a clever handball to Mihocek who dribbled a neat goal. Minutes later, Mihocek snapped another goal, this time on his right from a set shot that sailed through from deep in the pocket. After trailing by four goals, the Magpies reached the main break only a point behind after rediscovering their mojo.

After being comprehensively beaten at centre bounce in the first half, Jordan De Goey produced a clean exit in the opening seconds of the third quarter, hit a leading Dan McStay who put the Magpies back in front. The perfect start.

Jamie Elliott added the next four minutes later, then Ginnivan landed the next punch by dishing off another goal to McStay. When Bobby Hill sweetly hit a kick on the run from outside the arc, the Magpies had seven on the trot.

It took a moment of magic from Cameron from the pocket, much to the fury of Brayden Maynard and Collingwood supporters, after the ball appeared to go out on the full.

Just when the game looked over at three-quarter time, Dangerfield and Cameron did what they do best. The captain kicked the first goal of the fourth quarter, then Cameron kicked a controversial goal when Brad Close handballed the ball on the wrong side of the boundary line to the spearhead who snapped his sixth, once again to the outrage of Collingwood players and supporters in the building.

But it wasn’t enough. And now Geelong will need to win its final two games of the season and rely on other results to return to September.

Welcome back, Jack

After bursting on to the scene last year with 40 goals and plenty of box office performances across 23 games, not much has gone to script for Jack Ginnivan in 2023. But after coming in to replace Darcy Moore at quarter-time, Ginnivan made an instant impact inside 50, providing the Magpies with a spark with six disposals and a goal assist in that quarter alone. The 20-year-old finished with three goal assists and five score involvements to breathe life into his season.

Jack Ginnivan shares an embrace with Darcy Moore during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Messi equals record

Gryan Miers has equalled Jason Akermanis' longstanding season record for goal assists. The 24-year-old has given All-Australian selectors plenty to think about this season with his unusual blend of scoreboard contribution. Miers started the night with 37 goal assists and is now up to 39 with two rounds to play. Will it be enough to convince All-Australian selectors to pick him next month?

Gryan Miers marks the ball during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture:Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD 3.4 7.8 13.11 16.13 (109)

GEELONG 6.2 8.3 10.5 15.11 (101)

GOALS

Collingwood: Mihocek 5, Elliott 2, Howe 2, McCreery 2, McStay 2, Adams, Hill, Pendlebury

Geelong: Cameron 7, Henry 4, Close, Dangerfield, Z.Guthrie, Stengle

BEST

Collingwood: J. Daicos, Mihocek, Lipinski, Maynard, Crisp, Hill, Mitchell, Murphy

Geelong: Cameron, Dangerfield, Atkins, O.Henry, Stewart, Duncan

INJURIES

Collingwood: Moore (hamstring), Noble (corked leg)

Geelong: Rohan (adductor)

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Jack Ginnivan (replaced Darcy Moore at quarter-time)

Geelong: Brandan Parfitt (replaced Gary Rohan in the second quarter)

Crowd: 78,749 at the MCG