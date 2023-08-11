Follow all the action as Geelong takes on Collingwood in a massive clash at the MCG

Jack Crisp is tackled by Max Holmes during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE STAKES could barely be any higher in tonight's massive clash as an injury-hit Geelong fights for its finals future against Collingwood.

The Cats sit two points outside of the top eight but will need to win at least two of their three remaining games to be secure of a berth in September. The last time Geelong missed finals was in 2015.

MAGPIES v CATS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



Premiership stars Mark Blicavs (hamstring) and Cam Guthrie (toe) remain out of the side, while veteran forward Tom Hawkins will miss another week with a hamstring injury and Jack Henry (foot) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Chris Scott has called on 203cm forward Shannon Neale to play just his third AFL game.

Learn More 03:15

The Magpies, on the other hand, remain two games clear on top of the ladder, with a victory all but assuring them of the minor premiership.

Collingwood will be keen to atone after coming off back-to-back losses to Carlton and Hawthorn, but it will have to do it without second-year sensation Nick Daicos and veteran Steele Sidebottom, who are both out through injury.

Will Hoskin-Elliott and Billy Frampton return to the team, with Jack Ginnivan named the substitute after a run of impressive performances in the VFL.

Brandan Parfitt will be Geelong's starting sub.

Collingwood v Geelong at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Jack Ginnivan

Geelong: Brandan Parfitt