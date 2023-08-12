An action-packed Saturday kicks off with North Melbourne against Essendon at the MCG

Follow it LIVE: North Melbourne v Essendon from 1.45pm AEST

CLARKO'S back in the big seat and North Melbourne is keen to break an 18-game losing streak, and what better way to do it than by messing up Essendon and former Kangas coach Brad Scott's finals hopes.

If the Bombers get shot down at Marvel Stadium on Sunday another season that promised so much will crash and burn, so don't expect Scott's men to approach this game against the 17th-placed Roos as anything less than an elimination final.

ROOS V BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

Essendon has lost Jye Caldwell after the young midfielder was putting together a career-best season, and with Dylan Shiel, Sam Draper and Jake Stringer still on the sidelines the on-ball brigade is below full strength.

To exploit the vulnerability - and to pump up the emotion - North has brought back inspirational hard nut Ben Cunnington after the 32-year-old announced this week he will be retiring after this match. Young gun George Wardlaw is also back.

Despite being named on the field earlier this week, Will Snelling has been replaced in the Bombers' starting 22 by Kaine Baldwin. Snelling will be the Dons' sub, while Charlie Lazzaro will be the Roos' 23rd man.

North Melbourne v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nil

Essendon: Will Snelling replaced in selected side by Kaine Baldwin

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro

Essendon: Will Snelling

Learn More 02:35

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

The Swans' late-season charge to finals is in full swing with four wins on the trot, and if they can make it five they'll be back in the top eight overnight.

Barring mathematical miracles the Suns' first finals series has slipped out of reach, but there's plenty to play for, from pride and places to upgrading stand-in coach Stephen King's CV.

SWANS V SUNS Follow it LIVE

After losing living legend Lance Franklin a couple of weeks ago, Sydney's line-up has stabilised, with Matt Roberts coming in for the suspended Braeden Campbell.

Meanwhile it was a 'good news/bad news' day at Gold Coast's selection meeting this week, with Touk Miller returning from a one-match suspension but full-forward Ben King and running machine Will Powell ruled out through injury.

Tall forward Sam Day comes in for just his third game of the season.

Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Ryan Clarke

Gold Coast: James Tsitas

Learn More 02:53

Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

The Lions are percentage away from a top-two spot and a pair of guaranteed home finals, but their form has been shaky lately, alternating wins and losses for a few weeks.

Mind you, that pattern coincides with home and away fixtures, and there's no scarier trip in football at the moment than going north to face Brisbane at the Gabba, and that's where Adelaide is heading.

LIONS V CROWS Follow it LIVE

The Crows had been flying high themselves this year until a recent run of losses sent them plummeting out of the eight, but they're coming off two good wins and will have their confidence up to make a final assault on September.

The Lions welcome back No.1 ruckman Oscar McInerney at the expense of Darcy Fort, and have also omitted impressive youngster Jaspa Fletcher.

After starting the season on fire Josh Rachele has been dropped from Adelaide's starting 22, while Chayce Jones is out through injury, with the solid Luke Pedlar coming in.

Learn More 02:53

Carlton v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

Saturday night at the MCG serves up one of the games of the season as the Blues take on the Demons.

Carlton is on a seven-game winning streak, Melbourne has saluted in its last five outings, making these the two form sides of the competition at the moment, and both still have plenty to play for.

BLUES V DEMONS Follow it LIVE

If the Blues win finals look like a lock, if they lose they're right back on the brink. The Demons need the points or a top-two finish - and a flag campaign - gets a whole lot harder.

Michael Voss is going with the same 22 that brought home the bikkies last round, while Simon Goodwin is bringing back a pair of big guns in Brodie Grundy and Clayton Oliver.

However, the loss of Harrison Petty is a disruption to a forward structure the Demons just can't quite get right.

Learn More 03:02

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

18th v 15th? Pfft! This is a Western Derby and they're never anything short of passionate, do-or-die, take-no-prisoner affairs.

The Eagles have found some form, downing North Melbourne and then being pipped by Essendon in the dying moments last round, so back at home with their fans calling for purple blood, expect Adam Simpson's men to throw everything into this one.

EAGLES V DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Dockers have also shown a bit in the past fortnight and will be desperate to salvage something from a season that many thought would go past round 24.

West Coast welcomes back Sam Petrevski-Seton and Jamaine Jones, replacing the omitted Jack Williams and injured Ryan Maric - the mid-season draftee missing his first game since debuting in round 13.

Fremantle has recalled Karl Worner, with Ethan Hughes and Neil Erasmus making way in the 22.