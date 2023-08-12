It went down to the wire at Brisbane's fortress on Saturday but Adelaide fell just short

Harris Andrews celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE got the wobbles but did enough to hang on and keep its top-two chances alive with a six-point win over a resilient Adelaide at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The Lions led by 22 points midway through the final quarter after Eric Hipwood kicked his only goal of the game, but had to withstand a barnstorming Crows finish to win 15.9 (99) to 13.15 (93).

Riley Thilthorpe and Harry Schoenberg kicked goals to launch the comeback and Josh Rachele thumped a snap into the woodwork with the deficit at eight points to give the hosts a scare.

It was the third time this season Adelaide has lost to a top four team on the road by a goal or less following defeats at the MCG to Collingwood and Melbourne by two and four points respectively.

The Lions did enough though, with their win making it a perfect 10 from 10 at the Gabba in 2023 and keeping them right in the hunt for the all-important top two.

They can thank a blistering third quarter from Charlie Cameron for having any breathing space at all in the fourth quarter.

In a see-sawing and entertaining contest between the competition's two highest scoring teams, it was Cameron that kicked three goals in the defining term to give the hosts a 16-point buffer at the final change.

With Adelaide holding a one-point lead at half-time and teams trading goals early in the third, Cameron ripped the game apart with his speed on the lead and forward nous too much for first-year star Max Michalanney.

Not only did he kick three goals, but Cameron gave off three assists as well, including one sublimely squared cross for Cam Rayner to run into an open goal.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during the round 22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Linc McCarthy continued his hot form with another two goals, while Hugh McCluggage (28 and two goals) was arguably Brisbane's best player.

Co-captain Harris Andrews was a brick wall in defence, thwarting Adelaide's forward forays all game. Not only did he finish with a match-high 11 intercept possessions, but also some thumping spoils when the Lions were under the pump.

Andrews also kicked a 52m goal on the run in the opening quarter – his first goal since early in the 2021 season.

Adelaide's season of near misses continued, though.

Again, it proved its best football was among the best in the competition, but now Matthew Nicks' team will sit a game or more outside the eight with just two matches remaining.

Shane McAdam kicked four goals, while Ben Keays, Rory Laird and Matt Crouch were terrific in the midfield.

Another 'what if' for the Crows

Once again Adelaide pushed a top four team to the brink – but fell short. They've now lost to Collingwood (twice), Melbourne and Brisbane by a kick or less, while also beating Port Adelaide (twice) and getting the best of the Lions earlier this year at the Adelaide Oval. Their best football is good enough to match the top teams, yet they're now languishing with a 10-11 win-loss record and will enter round 23 needing a lot of results to go their way to have any chance of playing finals.

Gunston's knee injury

Jack Gunston hobbled from the field late in the second quarter after his knee buckled in a tackle. Depending on the severity of the injury, it has the potential to upset the Lions' late season plans. When Gunston went through a training block just after the mid-season bye, Brisbane opted to use just two tall forwards for the ensuing matches rather than their preferred three. Would they do that again, or would Darcy Fort or Tom Fullarton come back while Gunston recovers?

Jack Gunston leaves the ground during the round 22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A PB for Tex

Adelaide spearhead Taylor Walker ticked off another milestone in his brilliant 15th season. With his first goal of the game, a brilliant snap after gathering a boundary line throw-in, Walker had his 64th goal for the season, surpassing the 63 he kicked in 2012. He finished with 2.3 for the game to keep the pressure on Charlie Curnow in the chase for the Coleman Medal.

BRISBANE 4.4 7.6 14.8 15.9 (99)

ADELAIDE 4.1 7.7 11.10 13.15 (93)

GOALS

Brisbane: Cameron 3, McCluggage 2, McCarthy 2, Bailey 2, Wilmot, Robertson, Andrews, Rayner, Hipwood, Daniher

Adelaide: McAdam 4, Walker 2, Pedlar 2, Keays 2, Thilthorpe, Schoenberg, Rachele

BEST

Brisbane: Cameron, McCluggage, McCarthy, Andrews, Neale, Bailey

Adelaide: Keays, Crouch, Laird, McAdam, Milera,

INJURIES

Brisbane: Gunston (knee)

Adelaide: Hinge (knee)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Jaspa Fletcher (replaced Jack Gunston at half-time)

Adelaide: Josh Rachele (replaced James Borlase during the third quarter)

Crowd: 30,107 at the Gabba