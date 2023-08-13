Jai Newcombe and James Worpel celebrate a goal during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has claimed a second scalp in as many weeks with an upset three-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

A week after beating Collingwood, the Hawks stunned the Bulldogs with a 9.13 (67) to 9.10 (64) victory at UTAS Stadium.

HAWKS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

As Hawthorn improved to 7-14, the Bulldogs were left at 11-10 and still fighting for a finals place.

Jai Newcombe (40 disposals and a goal) and Will Day (24 and one) inspired the Hawks again with excellent performances.

The Bulldogs struggled to get going despite a late charge, with Marcus Bontempelli (23 disposals) relatively quiet and Tom Liberatore leaving the game in the second quarter due to a concussion.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Hawks hurt with Wingard's worrying injury concern

    Chad Wingard is subbed out of the game after this incident early in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Ugle-Hagan sells sweet candy in fine finish

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan outsmarts his defender with some candy-selling and is rewarded with this brilliant goal

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Crafty Day dishes out fake handball in stellar play

    Will Day breaks through a tackle and sells some candy before drilling this terrific major

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Dog sneaks behind Sicily's kick-in and catches him cold

    Rhylee West cleverly mows down an unsuspecting James Sicily after the Hawthorn skipper waltzes out from a kick-in

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Libba subbed with concussion in big Bulldogs blow

    The Dogs' midfield takes a massive hit with clearance beast Tom Liberatore subbed out after this incident

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Lewis punishes careless Bulldogs with sparkler

    Mitch Lewis is gifted with the footy after a sloppy Bulldogs kick and makes them pay with this major

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Bulldogs find critical relief with Baker beauty

    Oskar Baker begins the Bulldogs' comeback with this much-needed major

    AFL

HAWTHORN                           1.1     4.8     6.9     9.13 (67)
WESTERN BULLDOGS            4.3     6.5     6.8     9.10 (64)

GOALS 
Hawthorn: Worpel, Newcombe, Moore, Lewis, Koschitzke, Grainger-Barras, Day, Breust, Amon
Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan 2, Lobb 2, Williams, West, Treloar, English, Baker

INJURIES 
Hawthorn: Wingard (Achilles)
Western Bulldogs: Liberatore (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES 
Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald (replaced Chad Wingard in first quarter)
Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker (replaced Tom Liberatore in second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at University of Tasmania Stadium