HAWTHORN has claimed a second scalp in as many weeks with an upset three-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.
A week after beating Collingwood, the Hawks stunned the Bulldogs with a 9.13 (67) to 9.10 (64) victory at UTAS Stadium.
As Hawthorn improved to 7-14, the Bulldogs were left at 11-10 and still fighting for a finals place.
Jai Newcombe (40 disposals and a goal) and Will Day (24 and one) inspired the Hawks again with excellent performances.
The Bulldogs struggled to get going despite a late charge, with Marcus Bontempelli (23 disposals) relatively quiet and Tom Liberatore leaving the game in the second quarter due to a concussion.
HAWTHORN 1.1 4.8 6.9 9.13 (67)
WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.3 6.5 6.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Worpel, Newcombe, Moore, Lewis, Koschitzke, Grainger-Barras, Day, Breust, Amon
Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan 2, Lobb 2, Williams, West, Treloar, English, Baker
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Wingard (Achilles)
Western Bulldogs: Liberatore (concussion)
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald (replaced Chad Wingard in first quarter)
Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker (replaced Tom Liberatore in second quarter)
Crowd: TBC at University of Tasmania Stadium