The Hawks have held on in a thriller to stun the Bulldogs

Jai Newcombe and James Worpel celebrate a goal during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has claimed a second scalp in as many weeks with an upset three-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

A week after beating Collingwood, the Hawks stunned the Bulldogs with a 9.13 (67) to 9.10 (64) victory at UTAS Stadium.

As Hawthorn improved to 7-14, the Bulldogs were left at 11-10 and still fighting for a finals place.

Jai Newcombe (40 disposals and a goal) and Will Day (24 and one) inspired the Hawks again with excellent performances.

The Bulldogs struggled to get going despite a late charge, with Marcus Bontempelli (23 disposals) relatively quiet and Tom Liberatore leaving the game in the second quarter due to a concussion.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Hawks hurt with Wingard's worrying injury concern Chad Wingard is subbed out of the game after this incident early in the first term

00:46 Ugle-Hagan sells sweet candy in fine finish Jamarra Ugle-Hagan outsmarts his defender with some candy-selling and is rewarded with this brilliant goal

00:47 Crafty Day dishes out fake handball in stellar play Will Day breaks through a tackle and sells some candy before drilling this terrific major

00:37 Dog sneaks behind Sicily's kick-in and catches him cold Rhylee West cleverly mows down an unsuspecting James Sicily after the Hawthorn skipper waltzes out from a kick-in

00:38 Libba subbed with concussion in big Bulldogs blow The Dogs' midfield takes a massive hit with clearance beast Tom Liberatore subbed out after this incident

00:38 Lewis punishes careless Bulldogs with sparkler Mitch Lewis is gifted with the footy after a sloppy Bulldogs kick and makes them pay with this major

00:48 Bulldogs find critical relief with Baker beauty Oskar Baker begins the Bulldogs' comeback with this much-needed major

HAWTHORN 1.1 4.8 6.9 9.13 (67)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.3 6.5 6.8 9.10 (64)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Worpel, Newcombe, Moore, Lewis, Koschitzke, Grainger-Barras, Day, Breust, Amon

Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan 2, Lobb 2, Williams, West, Treloar, English, Baker

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Wingard (Achilles)

Western Bulldogs: Liberatore (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald (replaced Chad Wingard in first quarter)

Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker (replaced Tom Liberatore in second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at University of Tasmania Stadium