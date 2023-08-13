Trent Cotchin is expected to play his final game in Melbourne against North Melbourne on Saturday, while Ross Lyon says the Saints still have some areas to improve before a likely finals berth

RICHMOND interim coach Andrew McQualter has called on his side to send off retiring great Trent Cotchin in the right manner over the next fortnight despite the finals effectively being out of reach.

The Tigers' top-eight hopes were dashed in a 36-point defeat to St Kilda on Sunday, with McQualter unable to explain his side's lack of pressure around the ball.

Cotchin, who announced his retirement days earlier, missed the Saints clash with soreness, but the triple-premiership captain is expected to put his hand up for Saturday's meeting with North Melbourne.

It is the Tigers' last home game of the year before an interstate trip to face Port Adelaide in the final round, and would serve as Cotchin's farewell to Tigers fans.

McQualter said the club was aiming to have Cotchin right to face the Kangaroos.

"Trent's been such a long servant of our footy club and so important to us," he said.

"The reality is it's now his last two games, so I would hope that the players hope to play in a way that represents Trent and what he's done for us."

Richmond sits 13th, six points out of the top eight, and would likely miss out on a finals spot even if they were to win their two remaining games.

McQualter, who is on the shortlist of candidates to be named Damien Hardwick's successor, said his approach wouldn't change in the circumstances.

"Footy keeps going forward so we have to compete and keep trying to find a way to win the next two games," McQualter said.

Daniel Rioli sustained a nasty-looking injury and required assessment in the change room after he rolled his right ankle while attempting to change direction against St Kilda.

The dashing defender played out the match and was shifted forward on his return to the action after half-time is expected to be fit to take on North Melbourne.

Richmond laid just 20 tackles to the Saints' 36 in the opening half and were comprehensively outplayed for much of the game.

"Our defence was substandard, which was disappointing," McQualter said.

"Our aim coming into tonight was to take away St Kilda's uncontested marks and they got 120 of them, so we didn't get it done.

"The pressure hasn't at the level we've need it to be. Again tonight it was low.

"It's not the easiest thing to put a finger on - there's a multitude of reasons - but it was not where we want to be."

While the Tigers' finals hopes are over, St Kilda is on the verge of locking in a spot in September after moving a win and percentage clear of ninth with two rounds left.

The Saints have not been outside the top eight all season, but coach Ross Lyon said there was still plenty of improvement to make if they were to contend.

"We don't think we don't stack up," Lyon said.

"We've been a bit inconsistent within games ... but we haven't been out of the eight all year.

"In saying that, we were brave when the season was up for grabs and that gives you leeway when the seas get a bit rough.

"We believe our best is very good ... but there's talking about it and doing it for four quarters, which is where we need to get to."

Max King booted six goals in just his second game back from a shoulder injury in what was an ominous display in the lead in to September.

King slotted two goals in each of the first three quarters, equalling his career-best tally, but Lyon said the 23-year-old's haul came on the back of the Saints' superior pressure and ball use through the middle.

"Max will live off a lot of the work of our midfielders and our backs to be truthful," Lyon said.

"I thought he played his part, but it's won and lost in the midfield. We got obliterated last week, particularly after half-time, and I thought our midfield really stood up tonight and they'll have a big job next week (against Geelong)."

The Saints need one more win to assure a finals spot, but face a tough final fortnight - they host Geelong at Marvel Stadium next week, before a trip north to play Brisbane at the Gabba.