The Pies could be without two important defenders for their clash against the Saints

Collingwood captain Darcy Moore speaks to Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield ahead of the 2026 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD skipper Darcy Moore remains in a race against time to play in Opening Round as he battles to overcome a calf issue.

The 30-year-old suffered a calf injury six weeks ago, and is still no certainty to face St Kilda on March 8, which would be eight weeks after what he describes as a "niggle".

OPENING ROUND

"Still a couple of weeks to go, and have to map out loads and that sort of stuff with our high performance team, but it's looking pretty good," Moore told reporters on Monday.

"I had a minor calf niggle in January, I've been on a bit of a modified training program, building up. But I had a really big last couple of weeks with training loads and stuff, so feeling really great and the body feels ready to go.

"Not sure (about playing Sunday's practice match) yet, haven't made plans for this week or next week, but it's looking pretty good."

Jeremy Howe, another sidelined with a calf injury, is also touch and go to play the Saints.

Jeremy Howe takes a mark during Collingwood training on December 1, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I think he's in a similar position. Potentially touch and go for the first game, but again, not exactly sure on the timeline, but he's definitely not far away," Moore said.

Moore was unable to provide an update on Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill, who is on personal leave from the club, having remained away from the KGM Centre since the Christmas break.

"The latest is that nothing's changed to be honest," Moore said.

"He's clearly taken an extended period of leave, the focus for him and us is his wellbeing. We're not putting any timeline or pressure on that. We're respecting Bobby's space and his wellbeing is the priority."