GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield has backed Jeremy Cameron to be fit for the Cats' Opening Round clash against Gold Coast.
Cameron was ruled out of AAMI AFL Origin with the broken arm suffered in last year's Grand Final loss to Brisbane, then had a minor quad strain.
OPENING ROUND Get your seats to Suns v Cats
But Dangerfield believes the star forward, who will miss Wednesday's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton, will be fit to face the Suns on March 6.
"He's on track," Dangerfield said.
"Obviously he's had a hiccup with his quad. He would have played in that game (on Wednesday) if it wasn't for the quad.
"But all signs at the moment, he's full training today, point towards there being no issue around Opening Round. So he'll be ready to go."
Dangerfield confirmed Tanner Bruhn is definitely fit for Wednesday and Opening Round after missing Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn following a procedure to remove a cyst from his neck.
Tyson Stengle won't be involved as he continues his own build-up after taking personal leave in pre-season.
"Tyson's going well. It's still a progressive build-up for us," Dangerfield said.
"We want to make sure by the time he's ready to play, it's sustainable.
"We're really mindful of the challenges that he's had over the pre-season.
"We'll slowly work towards reintegration and playing and that sort of thing. But it's a work in progress."