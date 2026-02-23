Cats star Jeremy Cameron is on track to line up against the Suns in Opening Round

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's preliminary final against Hawthorn on September 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield has backed Jeremy Cameron to be fit for the Cats' Opening Round clash against Gold Coast.

Cameron was ruled out of AAMI AFL Origin with the broken arm suffered in last year's Grand Final loss to Brisbane, then had a minor quad strain.

OPENING ROUND

But Dangerfield believes the star forward, who will miss Wednesday's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton, will be fit to face the Suns on March 6.

"He's on track," Dangerfield said.

"Obviously he's had a hiccup with his quad. He would have played in that game (on Wednesday) if it wasn't for the quad.

"But all signs at the moment, he's full training today, point towards there being no issue around Opening Round. So he'll be ready to go."

Jeremy Cameron and Patrick Dangerfield are seen during Geelong's official team photo day on February 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dangerfield confirmed Tanner Bruhn is definitely fit for Wednesday and Opening Round after missing Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn following a procedure to remove a cyst from his neck.

Tyson Stengle won't be involved as he continues his own build-up after taking personal leave in pre-season.

"Tyson's going well. It's still a progressive build-up for us," Dangerfield said.

"We want to make sure by the time he's ready to play, it's sustainable.

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal during the round 23 match between Geelong and Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really mindful of the challenges that he's had over the pre-season.

"We'll slowly work towards reintegration and playing and that sort of thing. But it's a work in progress."