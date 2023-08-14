Luxury trade season means that it's more about who goes than who comes in

Jack Steele handpasses the ball during the match between St Kilda and Richmond at UTAS Stadium in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS preliminary finals weekend in AFL Fantasy Classic and Draft with must-win matches this weekend to make it to the big dance for the shot at the ultimate bragging rights for the summer.

Draft coaches will be making sure they've got a full squad and streaming the right players in favourable match-ups to get the edge.

For those playing Fantasy Classic, it's what many dub as luxury trade season. That is, teams are full of premiums and coaches making a choice of who to trade out may have been a top dollar player you wouldn’t have even thought about moving on a few weeks ago.

Saints midfielders Jack Steele and Brad Crouch have been popular inclusions in the back-half of the season. They are now on the chopping block as is Lachie Neale who has copped attention and produced below-average scores over the last month.

Lachie Neale handpasses the ball during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at The Gabba on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Traders chat through some of the popular trade options and look at strategy for the final two rounds.

Our resident Fantasy experts are joined by Luke Jackson who became a member of Roy, Warnie and Calvin’s teams last week and they quiz him on whether he’s a must-have for the last two rounds of the season.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

3:00 - Calvin extends his lead over Warnie and the white flag is up.

7:00 - James Sicily was disappointing as captain.

11:30 - Roy's trade in of Josh Dunkley over Nic Newman is hurting him.

15:15 - Why wasn't Darcy Parish our VC?

22:00 - Matthew Johnson moves to third in the Michael Barlow Medal.

24:00 - Will we need to trade Sam Docherty?

29:20 - Top averaging players of the last five weeks.

32:30 - Cal's Scale of Hardness looking at taggers including where he believes Finn Maginness will go.

38:50 - Who to prioritise in your trades this week such as Lachie Neale.

43:00 - Most traded players and The Traders' early R23 trade thoughts.

45:10 - Fremantle ruckman and AFL Fantasy ambassador Luke Jackson joins the podcast.

48:25 - Jackson has noticed what us Fantasy coaches have with the Dockers' ruck match ups missing their opponents' No.1 ruck.

50:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

53:00 - Why do we have consolation finals?

57:20 - Who to get out of Clayton Oliver, Tom Green and Marcus Bontempelli?

59:10 - When do we get Taylor Walker?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.