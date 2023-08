The match review is in for round 22's Sunday matches

Willie Rioli during Port Adelaide's match against Gold Coast in R17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Willie Rioli has been fined for tripping during the Power's win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Rioli has been fined $1500, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early plea, for tripping Giant Connor Idun in the second quarter.

Rioli was the only player charged from Sunday's matches in round 22.