Ken Hinkley will coach Port Adelaide until at least the end of 2025 after signing a new deal

Ken Hinkley celebrates Port Adelaide's win over St Kilda in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has denied a coaching succession plan has been put in place after ending speculation over Ken Hinkley's future and re-signing him until the end of 2025.

With Hinkley out-of-contract at season's end, Port president David Koch wanted to wait and see how the season panned out before recommitting to the man who started as coach in 2013.

Koch admitted last week it would be "silly" to let the saga drag into finals and become a "distraction" as the club chases its second AFL premiership.

But with Port set to secure a top-four finish after missing finals last year, Hinkley was on Tuesday confirmed to be staying on for another two seasons.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Saturday, Port assistant coach Josh Carr has knocked back going through the process to find Richmond's successor for Damien Hardwick, leading to speculation he could one day replace Hinkley in the top job at the Power.

The likes of Collingwood (Mick Malthouse and Nathan Buckley), Sydney (Paul Roos and John Longmire) and Melbourne (Paul Roos and Simon Goodwin) have all implemented formal succession plans in the past, with varying levels of success.

Josh Carr during the round 13 match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, June 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But Hinkley said there was no end date on when he would finish at Alberton as he closes in overtaking Mark Williams for most games coached at Port in the AFL.

"We've said it pretty clearly right all the way through, we're just grateful that Josh has recommitted and wants to be part of our football club," Hinkley said.

"Josh is a really impressive young coach who at some stage will coach himself.

"I'd love nothing more about if it was at Port Adelaide at some stage but there's no succession plan in place, there's no end date.

"If you thought Josh was going to want and going to need a succession plan to commit to Port Adelaide Football Club, they don't know Josh well enough."

Under Hinkley, the Power immediately bounced out of a dark period in the bottom four to make a preliminary final in 2014.

A Grand Final place has eluded Port during Hinkley's tenure but the club has remained in contention and not bottomed out.

"I said it a couple of weeks ago, and I've said it many times before, I care deeply for this playing group and football club," Hinkley said.

"Not for one moment do I take coaching this great football club for granted."

Ken Hinkley and Connor Rozee after Port Adelaide's win over the Western Bulldogs in R13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port sit in third after snapping a four-game losing streak to smash Greater Western Sydney last Sunday and keep their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

Hinkley's position was labelled "untenable" by 2004 premiership captain Warren Tredrea after the club slumped to 1-2 in April when they lost the Showdown, but Port then went on a stunning 13-game winning streak.

"We have great confidence in what this playing group can achieve, this year and into the future, with Ken at the helm," Koch said in a statement.

"We believe confirming Ken's contract extension now provides our football program with confidence and certainty heading into an exciting finals campaign.

"Our win on Sunday locked away a top four finish, providing a strong platform heading into September."