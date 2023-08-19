Follow all the action from Saturday's round 23 games

RICHMOND will bid farewell to Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt and North Melbourne to Jack Ziebell when the teams meet at the MCG on Saturday.

Triple premiership captain and Brownlow medallist Cotchin will retire after the round 23 clash, alongside Riewoldt, who has kicked 786 goals for the Tigers.

The Kangaroos are farewelling Ziebell, who will play the 280th AFL game of his career.

While North has lost 19 straight matches, the Tigers are 9-1-11 after losing their past three.

Jacob Hopper is back for Richmond, while Jacob Bauer and Matthew Coulthard have both been omitted.

North Melbourne has made multiple changes - first-year star George Wardlaw has been rested, while Jackson Archer and Charlie Lazzaro (both omitted), Jaidyn Stephenson (thumb) and Ben Cunnington (retired) are all out of the side that played last week.

Daniel Howe, Will Phillips, Hugh Greenwood and Tom Powell all come into the side.

Carlton (12-1-8) can seal a first finals berth since 2013 when it takes on Gold Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium.

The Blues are the competition's form team after winning eight straight matches and are a victory away from securing a spot in September.

Carlton has recalled Harry McKay to play his first game in five weeks for the match.

Suns interim coach Steven King has swung the selection axe, dropping four players and recalling full-forward Ben King (knee), while elevating Connor Budarick to play his first senior game since rupturing his ACL midway through 2022.

In a virtual elimination final, Greater Western Sydney hosts Essendon in the twilight clash.

The Bombers and Giants both hold 11-10 records ahead of the encounter, with the winner keeping its finals hopes alive and the loser set to miss September.

Jake Stringer (foot) and Sam Draper (hip) return for the Bombers, while Kaine Baldwin and Nick Bryan (both omitted) make way.

The Giants have lost Nick Haynes to illness, with Toby Bedford and Brent Daniels returning to the side.

Saturday night provides two of the biggest games of the round.

St Kilda (12-9) and Geelong (10-1-10) meet at Marvel Stadium with the Cats desperately needing a win to stay in the finals hunt and the Saints closing in on September.

Tom Hawkins (hamstring) is back to partner Jeremy Cameron in a forward line missing Gary Rohan, while St Kilda will go in unchanged.

In another monster clash, Sydney (11-1-9) and Adelaide (10-11) meet at Adelaide Oval, with the winner to take a giant step towards finals.

Crow Izak Rankine returns for the crunch clash and is joined by Josh Rachele who has been promoted into the 22 from last week's sub role against Brisbane.

Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe returns, however young forward Joel Amartey (hamstring) is out.

Aaron Francis comes into the Swans' side with Jack Buller withdrawn due to injury.