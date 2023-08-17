The Crows have enjoyed a strong record against the top four teams

Adelaide celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AS ADELAIDE fights for a place in the finals this year, coach Matthew Nicks will know that if his side makes the top eight it will be in the mix to progress further.

Data shows the Crows are the best performed team this year against the teams perched inside the top four on the ladder – Collingwood, Brisbane, Port Adelaide and Melbourne.

The Crows have played the most games of any club this year against the top four teams – seven – but have come away with the equal most wins and also the best percentage against the competition's best.

It is a tick for the Crows' progress this season as they enter the next stage of their build.

Adelaide has beaten Port Adelaide twice this year and Brisbane once, while losing to the Lions last week by six points. Their other games against the top four teams have seen them lose to ladder leader Collingwood by one point in round seven and two points in round 15, while also losing to Melbourne by four points in round 19.

While Adelaide's home and away form has shown stark contrasts in terms of wins and losses, the Crows have lifted against the best, with away defeats to the Magpies, Demons and Lions coming at a total of 12 points.

Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton has the next best record against the contenders, underlining the Blues' run of form and hopes heading into a return to September for the first time in a decade.

Michael Voss' men are 3-3 against the top four, with the three victories coming in the past five rounds.

Collingwood, Brisbane, Melbourne and Port Adelaide have all split their games against each other with 50 per cent records (two wins from four games), with Hawthorn the surprise of the list considering its shock wins over the Magpies and Lions as major fillips in its rebuild.

There are five clubs who haven't landed wins against the top four teams, including St Kilda, which is 0-4 despite being in the top eight all season, and Sydney, with the Swans also without a win in four games as they hunt a finals berth.