Melbourne's coach and the club board has responded to a recent media report

Simon Goodwin looks on during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CALLING the allegations "absolute rubbish" and the matter irrelevant, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has brushed aside the latest claims made against him.

The Demons have also released a statement slamming the latest media report in former Melbourne president Glen Bartlett's long-running dispute with the club.

On the eve of the 2022 season, the Demons supported Goodwin after Bartlett's concern over the coach's alleged behaviour at, and out of, the club became public.

Melbourne have confirmed WorkSafe Victoria is investigating matters at the club.

Bartlett suddenly stepped down as Melbourne president in April 2021, and was replaced by Kate Roffey. He has been at war with the Demons ever since.

"I've said for three years it's an irrelevant story to me. The club and I have been really clear on our stance of where we see it," Goodwin said on Thursday.

Simon Goodwin during Melbourne's match against Fremantle in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's absolute rubbish that's been put in there and I've been pretty clear with it.

"I just can't give it the energy that people want me to. It's not something I get too concerned about - I have a footy team to worry about."

After the latest allegations against Goodwin emerged in the media on Wednesday, the club issued a statement calling them outrageous.

"The board of the Melbourne Football Club unequivocally refute the unsubstantiated, historical and outrageous accusations against Simon Goodwin and other club leaders as published in (Wednesday's) Herald Sun," the statement read.

"The views expressed by Ms Laspas (Bartlett's partner, Vicki) are her recollection of historical events and are in direct contrast with the recollections of the Melbourne Football Club Board.

Simon Goodwin speaks to his players during Melbourne's win over the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The board are unanimous and united in their support of Simon Goodwin and are dismayed that he and his family will need to again endure this attempt to undermine his outstanding reputation as a club leader.

"In regard to the Worksafe complaint made by Ms Laspas, the Club has responded to Worksafe’s requests for documentation.

"This includes providing documents and proof that contradict and refute claims made by Ms Laspas.

"Over the last two years, Mr Bartlett and his partner Ms Laspas have continued to make accusations about club leaders that are baseless."