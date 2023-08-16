IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Damo and Josh go head to head on whether Gryan Miers is worthy of an All-Australian spot
- Do All-Australian forwards have to kick goals, or is there room for goal assist kings like Miers?
- Rumblings suggest changes at the top are coming at West Coast
- The importance of a top-two finish this year
