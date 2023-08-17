Daniel Lloyd has announced he will retire at the end of the 2023 season

Daniel Lloyd in action during the match between Essendon and GWS at Marvel Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney forward Daniel Lloyd has announced he will retire from the AFL at the end of the season.

Having initially spent time at the Western Bulldogs in his younger days, Lloyd gave up the game and took up a job as a carpenter in his hometown on the Central Coast of NSW.

It was there that he caught the eyes of the Giants. Having kicked nine goals for the Killarney Vale Bombers in a Black Diamond League semi-final, he was invited to trial in front of then Giants coach Leon Cameron, who picked up the 23-year-old in the 2016 rookie draft.

Lloyd has played 96 AFL games, including the 2019 Grand Final and 18 this year.

"I've known for quite some time now and (wife) Crystal and I have had many conversations about what it looks like for us going forward and how that impacts us and our family. It's the right time for us to move into our next chapter," Lloyd said.

"I'm so grateful for what this club has given me. It's provided me with an environment to not only become a better footballer but more importantly, to become a better person, a better husband and father.

"It's given me skills and values that will no doubt help me in the future, relationships that will last a lifetime, and I think what I'm most grateful for are the memories - The ones I've created with all of you here and the ones I've been able to share with my wife, kids and family."

Daniel Lloyd celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Giants footy boss Jason McCartney praised Lloyd as someone who 'got the very best out of himself' as a player.

"You came in late, eight years, you've just got to work. You've mastered your craft and you've played an important role. That role-player year after year, which has seen you play finals, which has seen you play a Grand Final. You've got the very best out of yourself," McCartney said.

"You've got great family support – the door is always open at this football club for Crystal, Parker, Charli and yourself. You've left a really strong, positive mark on everyone. So, thank you for everything you’ve done."