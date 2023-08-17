Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

FRIDAY night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Brisbane has divided our experts, while only one of our 11 tipsters has backed St Kilda to beat Geelong this week.

Six of our tipsters are backing the Lions to get the job done on Friday night, while five are backing the Magpies.

Josh Gabelich has gone one out in tipping the Saints to beat the Cats in a pivotal clash on Saturday night. Callum Twomey has also gone one out in tipping Essendon to beat Greater Western Sydney, while Kane Cornes is the only one to have backed Gold Coast to upset Carlton.

With two rounds to go, Michael Whiting is one point clear of Riley Beveridge at the top of the ladder.

With two rounds to go, Michael Whiting is one point clear of Riley Beveridge at the top of the ladder.

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 16 points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 133

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - five points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 132

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 22 points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 130

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - nine points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 127

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 12 points

Richmond

Carlton

Essendon

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 127

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 13 points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 126

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 11 points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 122

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 17 points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 122

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 13 points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Last week: 6

Total: 121

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - five points

Richmond

Carlton

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 121

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 12

Richmond

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Geelong

Sydney

Western Bulldogs

Melbourne

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 119

TOTALS

Collingwood 5-6 Brisbane

Richmond 11-0 North Melbourne

Gold Coast 1-10 Carlton

Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Essendon

St Kilda 1-10 Geelong

Adelaide 8-3 Sydney

Western Bulldogs 11-0 West Coast

Melbourne 11-0 Hawthorn

Fremantle 2-9 Port Adelaide