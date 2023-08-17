FRIDAY night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Brisbane has divided our experts, while only one of our 11 tipsters has backed St Kilda to beat Geelong this week.
Six of our tipsters are backing the Lions to get the job done on Friday night, while five are backing the Magpies.
>> SIGN UP FOR AFL TIPPING NOW
Josh Gabelich has gone one out in tipping the Saints to beat the Cats in a pivotal clash on Saturday night. Callum Twomey has also gone one out in tipping Essendon to beat Greater Western Sydney, while Kane Cornes is the only one to have backed Gold Coast to upset Carlton.
With two rounds to go, Michael Whiting is one point clear of Riley Beveridge at the top of the ladder.
Check out the other R23 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Crypto.com, simply tap here and register your tips. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane - 16 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 133
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - five points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 132
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane - 22 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 130
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - nine points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 127
CALLUM TWOMEY
Collingwood - 12 points
Richmond
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 127
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane - 13 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 126
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane - 11 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 122
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - 17 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 122
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - 13 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Last week: 6
Total: 121
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - five points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 121
KANE CORNES
Collingwood - 12
Richmond
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 119
TOTALS
Collingwood 5-6 Brisbane
Richmond 11-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 1-10 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Essendon
St Kilda 1-10 Geelong
Adelaide 8-3 Sydney
Western Bulldogs 11-0 West Coast
Melbourne 11-0 Hawthorn
Fremantle 2-9 Port Adelaide