FRIDAY night's blockbuster between Collingwood and Brisbane has divided our experts, while only one of our 11 tipsters has backed St Kilda to beat Geelong this week.

Six of our tipsters are backing the Lions to get the job done on Friday night, while five are backing the Magpies.

Josh Gabelich has gone one out in tipping the Saints to beat the Cats in a pivotal clash on Saturday night. Callum Twomey has also gone one out in tipping Essendon to beat Greater Western Sydney, while Kane Cornes is the only one to have backed Gold Coast to upset Carlton.

With two rounds to go, Michael Whiting is one point clear of Riley Beveridge at the top of the ladder.

Check out the other R23 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App.

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane - 16 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 133

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - five points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 132

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane - 22 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 130

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - nine points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 127

CALLUM TWOMEY

Collingwood - 12 points
Richmond
Carlton
Essendon
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 127

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane - 13 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 126

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane - 11 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide 

Last week: 6
Total: 122

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - 17 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 122

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - 13 points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Port Adelaide

Last week: 6
Total: 121

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - five points
Richmond
Carlton
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 121

KANE CORNES

Collingwood - 12
Richmond
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Geelong
Sydney
Western Bulldogs
Melbourne
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 119

TOTALS

Collingwood 5-6 Brisbane
Richmond 11-0 North Melbourne
Gold Coast 1-10 Carlton
Greater Western Sydney 10-1 Essendon
St Kilda 1-10 Geelong
Adelaide 8-3 Sydney
Western Bulldogs 11-0 West Coast
Melbourne 11-0 Hawthorn
Fremantle 2-9 Port Adelaide