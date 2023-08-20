Jack Viney and Simon Goodwin after Melbourne's win over Hawthorn at the MCG in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has a top four spot in the bag, but coach Simon Goodwin says they're not stopping there, warning the 2021 premiers are "hungry" for more.

The Demons locked up a double chance in September with Sunday's 27-point win over Hawthorn, also keeping the door ajar for a top two finish and home qualifying final.

With Bayley Fritsch (foot) expected back for next week's round 24 clash with Sydney and Tom McDonald (ankle) now with two VFL matches under his belt, Goodwin says the Dees are on the rise.

DEMONS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

It's the third season in succession they've finished the home and away matches in the top four.

"It's always good to lock something away," Goodwin said.

"That's just half of where we want to go. Once again, we've locked away a top four spot which is fantastic for our supporters and big for our footy club, but we're not stopping there.

"We want more. We're hungry.

"We're going to keep looking for ways to get better."

08:07

Highlights: Melbourne v Hawthorn

The Demons and Hawks clash in round 23

Melbourne overcame a pesky Hawks at the MCG, conceding just five goals after quarter-time and wearing down Sam Mitchell's team with 61 inside 50s to 38.

MATCH REPORT
Dees seal double chance with gritty win over Hawks

Goodwin was delighted with their defensive effort, highlighting the work of Jake Lever, who finished with 19 disposals that included 10 intercepts.

01:45

Lever shuts door on Hawks with rock-solid defensive display

Jake Lever keeps Hawthorn at bay with another starring role in the Demons' backline

He said Melbourne would not be resting anyone against the Swans, regardless of whether their finishing position was determined prior to bounce down.

OPINION
BARRETT: Statements, scandals and shockers on a wild weekend

"Now with the pre-finals bye it becomes a bit of an irrelevant conversation," he said.

"We want to make sure we're playing great footy and then we can reassess when the new season (finals) begins.

"We're not looking too far ahead. We'll manage our players and look at them during the week and make sure they're fit and healthy, but we certainly won't be resting players unless they're forced to rest."

07:01

Full post-match, R23: Demons

Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 23's match against Hawthorn

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell was philosophical about the result, saying a lot would have to go right to trouble the Demons following the loss of Chad Wingard and Mitch Lewis to injury and the late withdrawal of red-hot midfielder Jai Newcombe to hamstring tightness.

OPINION
Nine things we learned: St Kilda's pressure is worthy of finals

"They were just a bit too good for us in the end," Mitchell said.

"We knew avenues to goal were going to be a challenge for us today.

"Without Chad and Mitch we knew something different was going to have to happen and we just didn't have enough go right often enough."

07:05

Full post-match, R23: Hawks

Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 23's match against Melbourne

Mitchell said he expected Newcombe to be fine for the Hawks' final round against Fremantle.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Hawks off to a stellar Day with opening major

    Hawthorn manages to break through the Demons' defence and is rewarded with this wide-open Will Day goal

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Demons find scoring spark with Smith's gem

    An unmanned Joel Smith collects the footy in front of the big sticks and delivers Melbourne's first goal

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Hustwaite electrifies crowd with first career goal

    Henry Hustwaite brings the hustle in his first AFL match with a marvelous tackle and set shot

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Melksham nails thrilling toe-poke beauty

    A quick-thinking Jake Melksham soccers the spilled footy through for a goal

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Breust brews exceptional major

    The Hawks execute a beautiful centre clearance and Luke Breust finishes the rest

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Melksham delights with fabulous finish

    Jake Melksham hunts down the loose footy and blows past the Hawks defenders to slot this major

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Pumped-up Oliver conjures gold at last

    Clayton Oliver gathers the footy and converts this super major as the Demons look home

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Petracca piles on the pain with clinical goal

    The Demons take control of the game as Christian Petracca steals the footy and drives it home

    AFL
  • 07:01

    Full post-match, R23: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 23's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Melbourne v Hawthorn

    The Demons and Hawks clash in round 23

    AFL
  • 07:05

    Full post-match, R23: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 23's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 01:45

    Lever shuts door on Hawks with rock-solid defensive display

    Jake Lever keeps Hawthorn at bay with another starring role in the Demons' backline

    AFL