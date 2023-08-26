Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Scott Lycett, Matt Taberner, Lachie Sholl. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Saturday August 26, 2.10pm ACST

Lachlan Sholl dominated as an inaccurate Adelaide went down to Norwood by 19 points on Saturday.

Sholl had 26 disposals and slotted two goals for the Crows, who kicked 10.14 to Norwood's 15.3.

Billy Dowling had a good game with 28 disposals, 10 tackles and eight clearances.

Luke Nankervis (31 disposals), Sam Berry (18 and 0.3) and Jackson Hately (24 and a goal) were also strong contributors.

Brayden Cook kicked two majors from his 16 touches and Will Hamill gathered 20 disposals.

Tyler Brown also hit the scoreboard with a goal and 16 disposals and Tariek Newchurch kicked one goal from 10 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Gold Coast in a qualifying final next weekend

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Richmond at Swinburne Centre, Sunday August 27, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v Peel at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday August 26, 2.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder recorded a 10-point win over Swan Districts in the final round of the season.

However the win was marred by a season-ending back injury to forward Matt Taberner, with the 30-year-old taking no further part in the game after he left the field early in the second term.

Taberner's season was hampered by back surgery in April which sidelined him until July, however he had played the last three games for Peel.

Josh Corbett led the charge up forward with a game-high five goals along with a game-high 12 marks from his 15 touches.

Midfielder Will Brodie found plenty of the footy, finishing with an equal team-high 25 touches along with four tackles and four marks.

Young gun Nathan O’Driscoll took 10 marks along with his 19 touches, while defender Nathan Wilson collected 19 disposals and three marks.

Veteran Travis Colyer (18 disposals, four marks), mid-season draftee Ethan Stanley (16, five tackles) and ruck Max Knobel (13 disposals, 17 hitouts) were all among the action.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Brisbane in a qualifying final next weekend

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Will play Werribee in a qualifying final next weekend

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday August 27, 2.45pm AEST

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, Sunday August 27, 2.45pm AEST

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Port Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday August 26, 2.10pm ACST

After being in and out of the senior side this season Jackson Mead made sure he's still an option for AFL finals with a 29-disposal, seven-tackle game in Port Adelaide's 15-point loss to Central District on Saturday.

Jase Burgoyne was also impressive with 25 touches and six rebound 50s, while experienced rookie Trent Dumont finished with 22 disposals.

Ruckman Dante Visentini is another looking for his next chance at the higher level and did himself no harm with two goals, with forgotten small forward Orazio Fantasia also slotting two after a four-goal haul last round.

Riley Bonner (19 disposals, eight marks), Hugh Jackson (17 disposals, six tackles) and Jake Pasini (17 disposals) were all busy, while mid-season draftee Quinton Narkle had 14 touches.

Scott Lycett was quiet with eight disposals and eight hitouts in his first game back after knee surgery. The ruckman's return could be a boost for Port during the AFL finals.

Other Power players in action included Kyle Marshall (13 disposals, eight marks), Tom McCallum (12 disposals), Tom Scully (11) and Nathan Barkla (seven).

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Richmond at Swinburne Centre, Sunday August 27, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v South Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday August 26, 10.30am AWST

Zane Trew impressed as West Coast suffered an 89-point loss to South Fremantle on Saturday.

Trew gathered 26 disposals and kicked a goal at Mineral Resources Park, to go with five tackles.

Greg Clark was also busy with 29 touches and Isiah Winder had 23 and kicked a major.

Xavier O'Neill (23 disposals and a goal) was also good.

Callum Jamieson was dominant in the ruck with 36 hitouts and 19 disposals, Luke Foley had 19 touches and Jordyn Baker also had 19.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Will play highest-ranked wildcard winner in an elimination final next weekend